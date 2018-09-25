Talk about a stacked Tuesday. First, a full HD port of Monster Hunter World Stories releases on the Play Store, and then Level-5 announces that Professor Layton and the Curious Village has been ported to Android, complete with an HD makeover, and it's also available on the Play Store starting today. There's already a couple of Layton games on Android, though this is the first to actually star Professor Layton. It's also the first game in the main series, so if you'd like to see where it all began, this is the title for you.

Professor Layton and the Curious Village was originally released on the Nintendo DS back in 2007. The game is centered around Professor Hershel Layton and his young apprentice Luke Triton as they take on the task of investigating the fictional village of St. Mystere and an artifact known as the Golden Apple. As you examine the town's residents, you run across many different brain-teasers that need solving, usually as a favor in exchange for cooperation with your investigation. There are over 100 puzzles to solve, not to mention plenty of engaging mini-games and interesting side characters to discover.

Since this is an HD port, you can expect a few changes from the original DS release. Obviously, the graphics have been updated so that they look great on phones and tablets alike. Additionally, you'll find new and exclusive, never-before-seen animation footage. Of course, some things haven't been touched, such as the fantastic soundtrack that perfectly captures the mood of Layton’s world.

You can snag Professor Layton and the Curious Village off the Play Store for $9.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included. This is a premium release. Sadly there is no demo, so you'll have to go into this sight unseen if you've never played before. Oh, and once you get this fully installed, you can play offline, which is excellent for all you commuters out there.

If you are a puzzle fan, or simply enjoy artful story-driven games, Professor Layton and the Curious Village is up there with the best of the best. It's one of the main reasons Level-5 is such a well-known studio, and now that an HD version of their first Layton game is available, everyone can revel in its audio and visual splendor in a way never before possible. So while this is indeed an eleven-year-old title, it's still one of the best puzzle adventures you'll ever get to play. It shouldn't be missed. Below are widgets that connect to the US and EU versions of the game.