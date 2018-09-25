HMD Global has unveiled its latest mid-range Nokia-branded handset in India, confirming an earlier leak that suggested similar design language to the Nokia X6 and subsequent X5 released in China. What they have in common is a notched display, 5.8 inches and 19:9 in the case of the 5.1 Plus. There's also an octo-core MediaTek Helio P60 chip, and dual rear cameras on board.

If you don't mind the notch, it's not an unattractive device — the 2.5D curved glass around the sides of the screen should feel pretty good in the hand. The internals are as you'd expect for a mid-range phone: 32GB of storage (expandable), 3GB of RAM, and a 13MP main rear camera sensor.

Specs OS Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One) Display 5.8" HD+, 19:9 Processor MediaTek Helio P60 (4 x A73 1.8GHz + 4 x A53 1.8GHz) Memory 3GB Storage 32GB (with MicroSD card slot for up to 400GB) Rear Cameras Main - 13MP PDAF, f/2 — Secondary - 5MP depth sensor — LED flash Front Camera 8MP, f/2.2, 80.4 FoV Battery 3,060mAh Connectivity LTE Cat 4, WiFi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BDS/Galileo Sensors Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

It will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo, and like all new Nokia phones, it's an Android One device so it should get fast-ish updates. Many will be pleased to see that it retains the headphone jack, too. The Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available exclusively in India, to begin with — you can buy it from Flipkart for 10,999 INR (around $150) on October 10th from 12:00. You'll be able to select from three glossy color options: Gloss Black, Gloss White, Midnight Gloss Blue.