Real-time detection in the Google Lens app began rolling out in May 2018, but it's still not possible to use the tool in real-time just by opening up the basic Google Camera app. That won't be the case for long, though, according to a new leak that shows Lens running by default in the Pixel 3's camera. In a video published (then quickly unpublished) by a tipster, the standard Google Camera clocks an email address on a business card, then a pop-up suggests copying that address over to Gmail.

While you can already open Lens from the camera app, this implementation has it running automatically — and you don't have to stop and tap anything on the screen to bring it up. The leak comes from Ishan Agarwal, who seems to have surfaced a demo video of the as-yet-unreleased "Pixel Tips" app. References to Pixel Tips have surfaced in past teardowns of the Google App, but it hasn't been fully detailed yet. It would appear to be a platform that holds tips for new Pixel users on how to get the most out of their phones.

Agarwal took the video down hastily, but XDA Developers managed to snag it and publish the relevant section. The GIF corroborates a previous leak from a Russian blogger, whose images of a test version of the Google Camera app revealed a setting called "Google Lens suggestions" — no doubt referring to this forthcoming option.

While nothing is certain until the big reveal on October 9th, this features seems like a safe bet. It's a logical next step for the feature and shows off Google's AI capabilities — a major selling point for the Pixel.