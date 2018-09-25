Jaybird released its X4 earbuds not even two weeks ago, but the wireless headphone manufacturer is already back at it. Today, the company announced the Tarah, a new set of athletic earbuds set to retail at $99.99. They'll be available in three color combinations starting in October.
The Tarah look quite similar to the X4, and by extension, most Jaybird headsets. The main difference seems to be the battery, which is rated for six hours of playback versus the X4's purported eight. They've got a new earpiece design, too, which merges the silicone tips and fins into single pieces and prevents looping the cable up over your ears. One thing that hasn't changed: the Tarah are still IPX7 certified, which means they won't short out if you like jogging in the rain.
As for color selection, you can choose between Black/Flash, Solstice Blue/Glacier, and Nimbus Gray/Jade. The color combos are a bit more lively than those the X4 are offered in, particularly the Nimbus Gray model. Solstice Blue will only be available through Best Buy and Jaybird's website.
Releasing a budget offering that's just $30 less than your flagship product seems like a curious move, but it's possible the Tarah will strike just the right balance of value to performance. The Tarah are available for pre-order now.
Press Release
TRAIN EVERY DAY WITH THE NEW JAYBIRD TARAH WIRELESS SPORT HEADPHONES
Streamlined Design Ideal for Athletes Ready to Cut the Cord
Tuesday, September 25, 2018 12:01 am PDT
PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jaybird, a leader in sport headphones for runners, announced today Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones, the earbud choice for those looking to cut the cord. These waterproof and sweatproof Bluetooth headphones deliver a secure, comfortable fit with uncompromised sound and six hours of play time. Tarah opens the door to the freedom of wireless sound while offering a lightweight, low profile design ideal for daily training and fitness performance.
"We know a lot of dedicated athletes and fitness fans haven't yet made the switch to wireless headphones," said Jamie Parker, CEO of Jaybird. "We designed Jaybird Tarah to be the perfect introduction to going wireless - tangle-free and easy-to-use while delivering on the Jaybird fundamentals: sweat- and waterproof, a secure and comfortable sport fit, incredible sound with customizable EQ settings through the Jaybird app, and great battery life. Once people try Tarah, it will become an essential part of their training gear.”
Tarah allows you to enjoy your music without distractions from your headphones. The interchangeable, ultra-soft silicone ear gels mean you can customize for the perfect secure and comfortable fit. The Speed Cinch cord management system allows you to adjust the length of the cable on the fly for the perfect fit. The internal rechargeable battery offers six hours of play time per charge, so you’ll always have plenty of power for a full session. In addition, a quick 10 minute charge gives you one hour of play time, so you'll have no excuse not to hit the trail or the gym.
The IPX7 waterproof rating (waterproof down to one meter for up to 30 minutes) and double hydrophobic, sweat-proof nano coating mean you’re prepared to take on any weather conditions as you train. It's also the perfect companion for your video workout programs, whether on a stationary bike or a treadmill. Manage calls, and control and listen to your music with the push of a button without interrupting your run or training. Tarah is also compatible with Siri and Google Assistant and is "Made for Google," ensuring compatibility with Google devices.
With the Jaybird app, you can customize Jaybird’s premium sound so you can hear your music, your way - pump up the bass, crank the treble or find that perfect balance. The app even allows you to connect with the Jaybird community making it easy to listen to and discover Spotify® playlists to power you through your training session.
Pricing and Availability
Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones are expected to be available for order exclusively at jaybirdsport.com on September 25, 2018 and in stores and online in the U.S. and Canada in October 2018 for a suggested retail price of $99.99. The wireless headphones will be available in three color combinations: Black/Flash and Nimbus Gray/Jade. The third color, Solstice Blue/Glacier, can be found exclusively at Best Buy and jaybirdsport.com. For more information, please visit jaybirdsport.com or connect with us on Instagram and Facebook. The Jaybird app is free and available through the iOS® and Android™ app stores.
About Jaybird
Established in 2006, Jaybird is a pioneer of sports Bluetooth® headphones for runners, outdoor athletes, and fitness enthusiasts - designed by athletes, built for adventure. By working closely with their team of professional athletes, Jaybird has established itself as the headphone brand for active people who love to power their passion with wireless music. With ultra-small wireless headphones, a secure comfort-fit, sweat-proofing and water-resistance, and incredible, customizable sound, Jaybird continues to evolve and define what it means to motivate people to get outdoors and push themselves with music.
For more information, please visit www.jaybirdsport.com or #PowerYourPassion with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Jaybird is a brand of Logitech International, founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. Logitech is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).
Jaybird, the Jaybird logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Jaybird and its products, visit the company’s website at http://www.jaybirdsport.com.
