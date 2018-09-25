Instagram co-founders Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom are leaving Facebook "to explore [their] curiosity and creativity again," Systrom announced in a blog post. Bloomberg reports that the departure comes amid increasing friction between the pair and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Krieger and Systrom founded Instagram in 2010; Facebook acquired the young photo-sharing platform for a whopping $715 million in 2012. Facebook's increasingly heavy-handed influence over its acquisition has frustrated Instagram's team, especially Krieger and Systrom. According to Recode, the decision to no longer denote when a photo was cross-posted to Facebook from a linked Instagram account was a particular sticking point. Some inside Instagram feel as though Facebook is failing to promote Instagram's growth or even actively hindering it, Recode's sources said.

In a statement, Zuckerberg praised Instagram's founders. “Kevin and Mike are extraordinary product leaders and Instagram reflects their combined creative talents,” the CEO said.