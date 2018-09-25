If you use Instagram's mobile web app, then you've likely been waiting patiently for the addition of notifications since it launched in the first half of 2017. That wait is finally over. Now, Instagram users who log in from Chome can turn on notifications for when they get new followers, likes, or comments. The change also applies to Instagram Lite, which is still in testing, and more or less a wrapper of the mobile site.

Notifications for Instagram browser app

This update brings the functionality of the web app (and thus Instagram Lite) much closer to that of the social network's native app — but it's still limited. You can't direct message yet, or upload videos. Still, you can see your timeline, upload photos, search, and view/publish Stories, which covers most of the experience.

Instagram Lite notification settings

Instagram Lite is currently available only in Mexico, though TechCrunch reports it will expand to more countries later this year. In the meantime, you can find it up on APK Mirror. Or, you can just navigate to the browser app by logging into instagram.com from your device.