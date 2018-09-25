Google's ARCore team just rolled out a new update that appears to bring the augmented reality framework to several more phones and tablets. Some hot new (and upcoming) devices are on the list, like the Galaxy Note9, OnePlus 6T, and ROG Phone. These are also joined by some older models like the Sony Xperia X.



Teardown

Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are wrong or inaccurate. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that products could change or may be canceled. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. The features discussed below are probably not live yet, or may only be live for a small percentage of users. Unless stated otherwise, don't expect to see these features if you install the apk. All screenshots and images are real unless otherwise stated, and images are only altered to remove personal information.

Newly supported devices

This list is compiled from the device profiles included within the ARCore APK. Those profiles are given a codename associated with the device, but some of the names are still unknown, usually because they belong to currently unreleased hardware. As a result, some entries in the list are marked as unknown or rumored based on whatever information is available.

Keep in mind that the presence of the profiles doesn't automatically mean device support is fully operational, but it's a pretty good indicator. If you have one of these devices, you should be able to install ARCore from the Play Store, but be aware that it has been known to take anywhere from a few hours to a few days before the Play Store enables access for newly supported devices. Alternatively, you can download the update from APK Mirror if you would like to sideload it.

ASUS ROG Phone [ASUS_Z01QD_1]

Huawei P20 Lite [HWANE] Mate 10 Pro [HWBLA] unknown [HWJKM-H] unknown [HWLYA]

Nokia Phoenix [PNX_sprout] * This is rumored, but name is unconfirmed Nokia 9 [AOP_sprout] * This is rumored, but name is unconfirmed

OnePlus One Plus 6T [OnePlus6T]

Razer Razer Phone [cheryl]

Samsung Galaxy Note9 [SCV40, SCV40_jp_kdi, SC-01L] Galaxy Tab S3 [gts3llte, gts3lltechn, gts3lltekx, gts3llteusc, gts3lltevzw, gts3lwifi, gts3lwifichn] Galaxy J5 [j5y17lte, j5y17ltektt, j5y17ltelgt, j5y17lteskt] Galaxy J5 Pro [j5y17ltedx, j5y17ltextc] Galaxy J7 [j7y17lte] Galaxy J7 (2017) [j7y17ltektt]

Sony Xperia X [suzu, F5121, F5122]

Vivo V1809A [PD1809] vivo NEX B [PD1806B] * There is a NEX A codenamed PD1806, but it's unclear if this is same device with a variant name or a new model vivo X21i [k71v1_64_bsp]

unknown CTL_sprout

* naming pattern matches Nokia phones, but I didn't find anything resembling confirmation of the name



The APK is signed by Google and upgrades your existing app. The cryptographic signature guarantees that the file is safe to install and was not tampered with in any way. Rather than wait for Google to push this download to your devices, which can take days, download and install it just like any other APK.