Google's ARCore team just rolled out a new update that appears to bring the augmented reality framework to several more phones and tablets. Some hot new (and upcoming) devices are on the list, like the Galaxy Note9, OnePlus 6T, and ROG Phone. These are also joined by some older models like the Sony Xperia X.
The features discussed below are probably not live yet, or may only be live for a small percentage of users. Unless stated otherwise, don't expect to see these features if you install the apk. All screenshots and images are real unless otherwise stated, and images are only altered to remove personal information.
Newly supported devices
This list is compiled from the device profiles included within the ARCore APK. Those profiles are given a codename associated with the device, but some of the names are still unknown, usually because they belong to currently unreleased hardware. As a result, some entries in the list are marked as unknown or rumored based on whatever information is available.
Keep in mind that the presence of the profiles doesn't automatically mean device support is fully operational, but it's a pretty good indicator. If you have one of these devices, you should be able to install ARCore from the Play Store, but be aware that it has been known to take anywhere from a few hours to a few days before the Play Store enables access for newly supported devices. Alternatively, you can download the update from APK Mirror if you would like to sideload it.
- ASUS
- ROG Phone [ASUS_Z01QD_1]
- Huawei
- P20 Lite [HWANE]
- Mate 10 Pro [HWBLA]
- unknown [HWJKM-H]
- unknown [HWLYA]
- Nokia
- Phoenix [PNX_sprout] * This is rumored, but name is unconfirmed
- Nokia 9 [AOP_sprout] * This is rumored, but name is unconfirmed
- OnePlus
- One Plus 6T [OnePlus6T]
- Razer
- Razer Phone [cheryl]
- Samsung
- Galaxy Note9 [SCV40, SCV40_jp_kdi, SC-01L]
- Galaxy Tab S3 [gts3llte, gts3lltechn, gts3lltekx, gts3llteusc, gts3lltevzw, gts3lwifi, gts3lwifichn]
- Galaxy J5 [j5y17lte, j5y17ltektt, j5y17ltelgt, j5y17lteskt]
- Galaxy J5 Pro [j5y17ltedx, j5y17ltextc]
- Galaxy J7 [j7y17lte]
- Galaxy J7 (2017) [j7y17ltektt]
- Sony
- Xperia X [suzu, F5121, F5122]
- Vivo
- V1809A [PD1809]
- vivo NEX B [PD1806B] * There is a NEX A codenamed PD1806, but it's unclear if this is same device with a variant name or a new model
- vivo X21i [k71v1_64_bsp]
- unknown
- CTL_sprout
* naming pattern matches Nokia phones, but I didn't find anything resembling confirmation of the name
- CTL_sprout
The APK is signed by Google and upgrades your existing app. The cryptographic signature guarantees that the file is safe to install and was not tampered with in any way. Rather than wait for Google to push this download to your devices, which can take days, download and install it just like any other APK.
