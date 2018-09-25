Android Messages is getting a big upgrade to its searchability. You can already search in Messages using the magnifying glass icon at the top of your conversation list, but right now, the functionality is limited to text. Soon, that icon will access a much richer search function, allowing you to easily find photos, videos, and places you've shared in text messages.
The new search will start with a list of people you frequently contact. You can tap one to see your history with that person, including your most recent messages exchanged, as well as photos, videos, and addresses you've sent. You can also view shared content of any of those types without restricting your search to a specific person.
Although some are sure to be miffed by the addition of features that aren't strictly necessary into an app that by all rights only needs to do one thing, the changes go a long way to make the experience feel more modern. An update that includes this revamped search function is coming this week.
