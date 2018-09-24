Yubico, one of the more well-known names in two-factor hardware security keys, has just revealed its new YubiKey 5 Series: four new keys that all support FIDO2, and a big USB-A model that does NFC. The new keys look almost exactly like their counterparts in the old YubiKey 4 Series, with the same durable designs for both USB-A and USB-C keys.

Two-factor hardware security keys used to be the purview of system administrators and high-value account executives, but they're rapidly becoming more common at the consumer level. Like any consumer tech, exciting new features start to become a marketable priority, and the YubiKey 5 Series supports WebAuthn and CTAP, necessary parts of FIDO2. It also works with the older general FIDO U2F standard, as you'd (probably) expect.

For most of us, that's probably a pile of gibberish, but the simple version is that the YubiKey 5 Series supports a newer, "web-focused" standard that's starting to be adopted by services, and eventually it could lead password-free security for your accounts. Note, at the time of writing, not all browsers support FIDO2, but Chrome and Firefox do.

The new YubiKey 5 Series comes in four flavors for two ports: two USB-A and two USB Type-C. Only the largest USB-A key supports NFC, but all four support FIDO2. They're also crush-resistant and waterproof, for your keychain convenience. If you're the sort that got worked up over the fact that Google's Titan keys were made in China, Yubico's keys are another option, as they're made in the US and Sweden.

Yubico sent us one of the NFC/USB-A keys so look forward to our full review in the future, but in my short time with the key, it worked exactly as I expected. Although there weren't any chances to play with it as a FIDO2 key specifically, it functioned as a general U2F key over USB and NFC on both desktop and Android with no problems. If anything, NFC worked better for me than it did on Google's Titan keys, though YMMV.

All four keys are available starting today at Yubico's store. Prices run $45 for the NFC key, $50 for the "Nano" USB-A key and bigger USB-C key, and $60 for the YubiKey 5 C Nano.