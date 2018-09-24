Samsung has several lines of earphones, but that number might be about to increase by one soon. The company filed a trademark application for the name 'Samsung Buds' at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) last week, hinting at a new line of earbuds coming along in the near future.

We don't have anything aside from the name at this point, but Google's Pixel Buds immediately come to mind. Perhaps Samsung is preparing its own Bluetooth earphones with its own assistant, Bixby, built-in. We also wouldn't be surprised if Samsung were renaming its Gear IconX line to the much simpler, more intuitive 'Buds' nameplate.

All of this is just conjecture, and a trademark application doesn't guarantee that anything will even materialize. We look forward to seeing what comes of this.