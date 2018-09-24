Roku has leveraged low prices and vast app support to become one of the most well-known media streamer platforms. Devices like the Roku Stick are basically impulse purchases at this point. Today, some of Roku's cheapest streaming boxes are getting new capabilities. The updated Premiere is getting 4K HDR support, and the new Premiere+ adds Google Assistant.

The new Premiere costs just $40 and has 4K HDR support, but it's only HDR10 and not Dolby Vision. The updated hardware comes with a quad-core processor and a smaller physical footprint than the previous Premiere box. The Premiere+ will cost $10 more, and the box itself is the same as the cheaper model. The difference is in the remote. Rather than a regular IR controller, you get a WiFi-enabled device with voice control.

Roku has basic voice search capabilities, but a new software update rolling out today lets people enable Google Assistant. This applies to the Premiere+ as well as other current-gen Rokus with voice control remotes. The high-end Roku Ultra is getting a new voice remote and included headphones for the same 4100 price tag.

You can pre-order the Roku Premiere right now via Roku's site. The Premiere+ is launching on October 7th as a Walmart exclusive. It's unknown if it will launch at other retailers later.