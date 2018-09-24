Motorola announced a pair of iPhone X clones last month - the One and One Power. As the names might imply, both are running Android One, with three years of promised monthly security patches (and updates to Android Pie and Q). In our hands-on post, Stephen noted that the Motorola One Power was the better of the pair, and now that model is heading to India.

So here it is, folks! The #motorolaonepower, a co-creation of Motorola and Google, will be available exclusively on @flipkart for just Rs.15,999! Get ready for the flash sale on 5th Oct, 12 pm. Register for it now & set your reminders! pic.twitter.com/O9VHV78MTe — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 24, 2018

The Motorola One Power will be available from Flipkart starting on October 5th, at 12PM IST. The introductory price is ₹15,999, which is equivalent to $219. That's fairly competitive with other Snapdragon 636 phones in the country, like the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (both of which cost ₹14,999). The listed MSRP is ₹18,999.

Motorola has traditionally priced its phones at a premium in India, so this is something of a surprise. You can sign up to be notified when the phone goes on sale at the source link below.