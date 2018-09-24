The Note9 has officially been released for two months and we’re continuing to see deals for the Exynos variant (SM-N960F/DS), this time at the low price of $829.99 ($130 less than the MSRP). This dual-SIM version replaces the Snapdragon 845 with Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9810 chip and is suitable for use worldwide. We last saw a deal for this version on Sept. 4th at $867.

Like it’s Snapdragon sibling, the Exynos version sports a 6.4” 1440p AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, dual 12MP rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. The model on sale is compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T networks in the U.S. and comes in four flavors: metallic copper, lavender purple, ocean blue, and midnight black.

This particular listing indicates that the item will ship from Houston, making it a great option for U.S. customers looking for a Note9 deal. If you’re using a carrier other than AT&T or T-Mobile, make sure yours is supported by referencing the band specifications on the listing page.