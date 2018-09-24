Article Contents
Welcome to the final full week of September. Let's take a look through some app sales for this fine Monday. Enjoy browsing through what's on offer today and be sure to pop back around on Wednesday for more.
Keepsafe Unlisted is a subscription service. When you first subscribe — at $2.99/month — you start with 1 phone number, which you can change once per month at no added charge, and a complementary 10 free texts and 10 free calling minutes. From there, you may choose to purchase additional phone numbers as you wish. You may also want to purchase additional texts and calling minutes, which are on a pay-as-you-go model, meaning they don't expire and there is no minimum monthly purchase. Texts and calling minutes belong to your account, so you don't lose them if you change/remove/add phone numbers.
To learn more or get started, download Keepsafe Unlisted at the Play Store. Thanks again to Keepsafe Unlisted for sponsoring the app sales roundup today.
Free
Apps
- (100%off) Calculator Note (Quick Memo) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Amazon Rainforest VR Zoo Animals (Cardboard) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- SkanApp hands-free PDF scanner $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Descriptive Statistic App $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Zombie City Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Galaxy Defense - Strategy Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Tower Builder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 2048 Muug (PRO) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Riddle That Premium $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- BattleWords Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Brain Teasers & Math Puzzles PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman: (Dreamsky)Warriors $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Farm and Click - Idle Farming Clicker PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Teach Your Monster to Read - Phonics and Reading $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Capricorn Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Coral $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cute Lazy Cat Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Beezee — super minimalistic to-do app $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fivey — 5000 French Words — Flashcards $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fivey — 5000 Spanish Words — Flashcards $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- World Map PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- (50%off) Dot Maker - Dot Painter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bass Music VIP [Lifetime] - 90% Off Launch Sale $12.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- IMAGEine Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Music Strobe Pro: hue flashlight for houseparty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wicap 2 Pro [ROOT] $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Military Map Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MailDroid Pro - Email Application $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DDA - Internet Download Manager $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Camel Up $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Punch Kidd $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tears - 9, 10 (2.0 Updated!) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Deluxe Track&Field $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gold Rush! 2 $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Crystal Lava Cave 3D LWP $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- [Substratum] Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Firefly Jungle Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sidereus KLWP Collection $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments