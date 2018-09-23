Toyota is one of the few car major manufacturers that have refused to add support for Android Auto, along with BMW, MINI, and Lexus. However, that might finally be changing. According to Bloomberg, Toyota has reached an agreement with Google that may be officially announced as soon as October.

Toyota has reportedly agreed to include Android Auto in its vehicles, after the company announced support for Apple CarPlay in January. It's not clear at this time which vehicles will have Android Auto, or which (if any) existing models will receive a software update enabling the feature. For reference, only the 2019 models of the Avalon, Corolla Hatchback, and RAV4 have Apple CarPlay.

Bloomberg's report also didn't mention if cars from Lexus, Toyota's luxury vehicle division, will also get Android Auto. Hopefully, we won't have to wait long for an official announcement.