A teaser for the Ticwatch E2 is now live on Mobvoi’s website. The company's Ticwatch line has proven popular in the wearable marketplace and it just recently launched the Ticwatch Pro, which we reviewed. The E and S models were first released in July 2017 after a successful Kickstarter campaign.

While details are scarce, or actually nonexistent, the teaser page declares that “Water is now a friend of your watch.” As the current TicWatch S and E models are already rated IP67 water resistant, it appears the E2 will feature upgraded water resistance or even waterproofing. Smartwatches are increasingly gaining higher water ratings which encourage using them while swimming, such as the new Samsung Galaxy Watch and the Skagen Falster 2.

In our review for the Galaxy Watch, we found fault with the lack of apps for Samsung’s Tizen operating system. While the Skagen Falster 2 features some basic hardware improvements we dinged the original for, it continues to use the outdated Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. Now is definitely an opportune moment for Mobvoi to bless us with another Ticwatch. Like you, we’ll abuse the F5 button until more details emerge.