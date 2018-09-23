The Google Home Max was announced last October and went on sale in December, just in time for last year's holiday season. Since then, the pricey smart speaker has mostly kept steady at its $399 launch price, but now a number of retailers are knocking $50 off that number, bringing it down about 12% to $349. Supplies are scarce at some of these places, and this price may not be around for too long.

By now many folks probably know the Google Home Max as the Google Home that's out of their price range, and I'd count myself in that group. Nevertheless, the top-tier smart speaker with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in has a lot going for it, including dual 4.5" woofers and 0.7" custom tweeters. In his review of the Home Max, Ryan praised the device's audio quality, design, ease of setup, and ability to pick up your voice even while blasting music. One of the two downers he noted at the time was the price, which is a wee-bit alleviated with this deal.

The Home Max is $50 off at a number of retailers, including the Google Store, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, B&H, Newegg, Lowes, and Bed Bath & Beyond (see the links below). This doesn't quite match the $150 off for two Home Max units we saw in July, but this deal doesn't have a minimum requirement. Both the Chalk and Charcoal versions of the device are available at this discounted price.

At the time of this writing, there are limited supplies of the Home Max at some of these retailers, particularly the Charcoal variant. It's also worth noting that if you have a promo code for any of these retailers, check the fine print before you get excited about stacking it here — some may exclude Google products from eligibility.

The Google Store says that this deal is valid for U.S. residents only starting September 23rd (today) through Saturday, September 29th, at 11:59 p.m. PT, so it's reasonable to surmise that the same may go for this discount at those other retailers.