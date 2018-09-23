We recently reviewed Anker's Nebula Mars II, the company's new flagship portable projector. It's bright, loud, and runs full Android 7.1 Nougat. However, the MSRP of $499 was a bit pricey. Anker is now discounting the Mars II and the Mars Lite (a cheaper version with no Android OS) at $399.99 and $229.99, respectively.

The Mars II is Anker's top-of-the-line portable projector, with a 300 ANSI Lumen lamp, around four hours of battery life, great speakers, and Android 7.1. Much like the smaller Nebula Capsule, it can also function as a Bluetooth speaker. You can find our full review here.

Next is the Mars Lite, which does not have a built-in Android OS or a Bluetooth speaker mode. It's otherwise identical to the Mars II, with the same 300 ANSI Lumen lamp. This is a great option if you were going to use a Chromecast or other streaming stick anyway.

You can buy both projectors from the links below. For the Mars II, you'll need to enter coupon code SEPTMAR2 at checkout to get the full discount.