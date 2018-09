We have a sponsor for today's app sales roundup. Once again, we'd like to thank Edge Action Studio for supporting today's list. You've probably seen this sponsor before, but let me tell you about them real quick.

Edge Action is an app that puts a launcher along the edge of your screen, making it easy to use your phone with one hand. This launcher brings the sidebar function from previous Samsung Galaxy phones to your device. You have several different panels to choose from, including your list of apps, contacts, calendar, soft keys, and much more.

Not only is Edge Action Launcher easy to use and setup, but it brings back one-handed use for all Android phones — you don't need to precariously reach for the back, home, or recents buttons or for the notification shade! Download Edge Action Launcher for free via the widget below. And thanks to Edge Action Studio for sponsoring today's app sales roundup.