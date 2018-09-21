Lenovo and Amazon are coming together to challenge the status quo in the tablet category with Lenovo Smart Tab, a brand new line of voice-activated tablet solutions for the home. These new devices will combine the best of both worlds— merging Lenovo’s ever-versatile and beautifully designed Android tablet technology with deep Amazon Alexa integration, making the Lenovo Smart Tab one of the first tablets to feature immersive Show Mode experiences. Show Mode will offer more visual Alexa experiences to enhance the way users interact with their music, control smart home devices and more.

Extensive consumer research reveals that tablets are often used by multiple family members, but typically for one to two hours a day at home. In addition to browsing the web, binging videos or connecting on social media, Lenovo Smart Tab will expand families’ capabilities by drastically extending the tablet functionality to double as voice-enabled speakers with crystal-clear, high-definition screens. Lenovo and Amazon’s new collaboration will offer households greater value and functionality for their next tablet of choice.

We’ll be sharing more about the Lenovo Smart Tab later this year. Stay tuned for news through the Lenovo StoryHub and get notified directly for updates through Lenovo online.

LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo. ANDROID is a trademark of Google LLC. AMAZON and ALEXA are trademarks of Amazon Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2018, Lenovo Group Limited.