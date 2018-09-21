Back at I/O 2018, Google announced two changes to the design and experience of Assistant on your phone. The first one, the visual snapshot that brings Google Now-like cards of your day, rolled out a couple of months ago (even though most of us still don't have the fancy swipe-up gesture to activate it); but the second one, which involves bigger cards and more visual responses, has just started showing up for some users.

As you can see from the screenshots below, Assistant should soon don a new look in line with all the changes to Material that we've seen recently. Product Sans, a new design for the speech bubbles (which have an anchor now, instead the fully rounded rectangle), slightly different colors, and more importantly, the answers now show up in beautiful large cards that are more easily glanceable. Even the volume slider, timer, news, and more, are changed to adopt this new look.

This new design falls in line with the change to Assistant's smart home controls that were observed by Droid-Life last month, as well as all the visual responses and cards we've seen on Assistant Smart Displays like Lenovo's and JBL's.

So far, this seems to be a server-side test and a limited one at that. We've only seen two reports of it and we can't replicate it on our devices. As has become the mantra of our modern Android days, patience is our only friend as we wait for this to roll out to us.