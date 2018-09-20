Samsung just announced the new Galaxy A7, which is coming to Europe and Asia first and other markets at some point down the line. It sports a triple rear camera setup, a Super AMOLED display, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as other "must have features." And it sure is pretty in blue.

Here are the specs we know so far:

Specs Software Android 8.0 Oreo Display 6" 2280 x 1080 Super AMOLED CPU "Octa-core 2.2GHz" | Might vary depending on market and carrier Storage 64GB (with microSD slot), 128GB RAM 4/6GB Cameras 24MP+8MP (wide-angle)+5MP (depth) rear, 24MP front Battery 3,300mAh Misc Dual-band AC Wifi, Bluetooth 5, NFC (depending on market) Colors Blue, black, gold, pink

Samsung wants to draw particular attention to the camera array, claiming that it "brings out the best that it sees" and includes some "intelligent" software optimizations for post-processing. The front camera features bokeh and studio lighting effects so that you can get that perfect selfie. With the A7, you'll also get Bixby 4, Samsung Pay 5, and Samsung Health.

As usual, I find the blue model shown off in the render above quite appealing. Unfortunately, Samsung hasn't announced pricing, but there will be a launch event on October 11. Hopefully we'll hear more about MSRP and availability then, but the Korean manufacturer says that the Galaxy A7 will come to additional markets at some point in the future.