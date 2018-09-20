Some of you might know Ghostery as a handy Chrome extension/Firefox add-on that blocks trackers on websites. What I forgot, though, was that there was also a mobile browser for Android and iOS and it's been around for quite some time. It just got an overhaul yesterday, complete with some enhanced privacy features if you're worried about being tracked online (and I don't blame you).

There are several key highlights that Ghostery notes here:

Built-in ad blocker & tracker visibility and control : By default, the Ghostery Privacy Browser removes intrusive ads and clutter, resulting in a cleaner and ultimately faster browsing experience. Users are given insight into who is tracking their data on websites they visit and can choose to block or unblock trackers. Enhanced privacy features for Android : Android users can block and unblock trackers individually or in bulk, and enable the Smart-Blocking feature to optimize page performance. For additional privacy protection, users can switch on Enhanced Anti-Tracking, an AI-based technology that overwrites all potential personal data points.

: By default, the Ghostery Privacy Browser removes intrusive ads and clutter, resulting in a cleaner and ultimately faster browsing experience. Users are given insight into who is tracking their data on websites they visit and can choose to block or unblock trackers. Ghost Search : Ghost Search immediately suggests three dynamic result cards (websites or other content) as users begin to enter search terms into the address bar – providing smarter navigational options to get users to their destination with just one click.

: Ghost Search immediately suggests three dynamic result cards (websites or other content) as users begin to enter search terms into the address bar – providing smarter navigational options to get users to their destination with just one click. Ghost Mode: In Ghost Mode, users can protect their privacy by preventing the websites they visit from being recorded in their browser history.

In Ghost Mode, users can protect their privacy by preventing the websites they visit from being recorded in their browser history. Enhanced protection : The Ghostery Privacy Browser contains a built-in anti-phishing security feature that protects users from malicious and fraudulent websites.

: The Ghostery Privacy Browser contains a built-in anti-phishing security feature that protects users from malicious and fraudulent websites. Start Tab with curated websites : When a user opens a new tab in the browser, Ghostery displays the user’s most visited websites and curated news from respected and trustworthy media outlets.

: When a user opens a new tab in the browser, Ghostery displays the user’s most visited websites and curated news from respected and trustworthy media outlets. Mobile data saver : Users can choose to load pictures only on Wi-Fi networks to save on their mobile data usage.

: Users can choose to load pictures only on Wi-Fi networks to save on their mobile data usage. Password manager : This feature facilitates logins with a master password.

: This feature facilitates logins with a master password. Stop autoplay: This setting allows users to prevent websites from playing unsolicited videos.

This setting allows users to prevent websites from playing unsolicited videos. Font size adapter: This feature enables better visibility of texts.

Most of the attention will fall on the built-in ad blocking, which is definitely nice — websites load very quickly. I also don't mind the Start Tab since it offers a wide spectrum of news publications and stories. What's super neat is the Ghost Search, which offers these cards as you type something in the URL bar. For example, I typed in "google" and it brought up the option you see in the third screenshot below, plus a suggestion for Google News and a story on Google from CNN.

Ghostery Browser is based on Firefox and so far, it's been a fast, cohesive experience. The default search engine is DuckDuckGo, but you can change it to Google or Bing in the settings. Like with the desktop extension/add-on, you have clear access to see what the browser is blocking and you can fine-tune your settings to fit your comfort level. Plus, it has a cute ghost icon that smiles at you every time you're on your homescreen or in your app drawer.

You can grab Ghostery Browser v2.0 from the widget below or from APK Mirror. I'm finding that I quite like it on my test device, so I just might see about switching to it full-time.