Prices for the original Nokia 6 have been falling steadily over the past few months. Back in May, the phone was just $199 from Newegg, and now it's available for $180 from B&H. That's not a bad price for one of last year's best budget phones.

The 2017 Nokia 6 has a Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM, a headphone jack, 32GB storage (with microSD card support), and a 5.5-inch 1080p LCD. The rear camera is 16MP with 1080p video recording, and the selfie camera is 8MP. Android 8.1 Oreo rolled out to the Nokia 6 a few months ago, and it's unclear when/if an Android Pie update will be released.

As a reminder, Nokia's phones only work on GSM carriers, like AT&T and T-Mobile. They will not function on CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint. You can buy the phone from the source link below.