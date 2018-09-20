Amazon's Fire 7 tablet is usually quite inexpensive at $50, but now it's almost impossibly cheap for Prime members. If you act fast, you can get the entry-level tablet (with special offers) for a mere $35. This deal has been live for a few days, so it could go away at any time. Don't wait too long to decide.

The Fire 7 is not impressively specced, but it doesn't have to be for $35 (or even $50). Amazon is probably losing money on the hardware in order to get a content delivery system into more hands. The Fire 7, as the name implies, has a 7-inch 1024 x 600 LCD with 8GB of storage, 1 GB of RAM, and a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek SoC.

This tablet runs Amazon's Fire OS Android fork. So, you can sideload most Android apps and even get Google Play services installed if you want to get your hands dirty. It's a good device to give to kids or just to keep by the bed for reading. I mean, hell, for $35 you can use it as a fancy doorstop.