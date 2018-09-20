Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a gorgeous narrative adventure, a digital adaptation of a stock market investing board game, an escape the room game, a kawaii-themed casual adventure, an anime-theme gacha game, a MOBA and PvP duel card battler that takes place in the Warhammer universe, and the sequel to Brave Frontier. Without further ado:

BestLuck

BestLuck is a narrative adventure game with a beautiful setting. Much of the gameplay is ambiguous since you won't really know what's going on or why you are solving puzzles to advance through some mysterious dream world. There is a floating girl that joins you, but she only ever points you to where you should go. Your destinations are areas with numerous doors, and it's up to you to figure out which ones you should open by hunting for clues that are only visible through those open doors.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Stockpile

DIGIDICED is an awesome studio that is actively bringing physical board games to the digital world. Some may think Asmodee Digital has the genre on lock, but there are actually a few studios making an effort, and DIGIDICED is one of them. Its latest game is called Stockpile, and it's a newer board game from 2015 that lets players act as stock market investors at the end of the 20th century, and of course, the goal is to strike it rich.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Cube Escape: Paradox

Rusty Lake's Cube Escape series has been running for a good while now. There are already eight titles on the Play Store, and today's release makes nine. Cube Escape: Paradox is, of course, an escape room game, just like the rest, though this time around the entire title is not free. The second chapter is available through an in-app purchase priced at $1.99. This fee is to help support the developer as well as a new movie project that will be free when released. For a solid escape the room puzzle game, that's not really a bad price, especially when you know it will go towards more free content.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Tsuki

I'm not really sure how to describe Tsuki. It's an adorable game from Hyperbeard, the devs of KleptoCats (and my favorite Halloween game Muertitos). You appear to be living in a countryside town, and you walk around purchasing collectible toys and items, and then it is up to you to figure out how they can be useful. You can talk with town residents any time you like, forming relationships with them the more you converse. Think of this as a simple yet relaxing game that you play to unwind, and you you'll get the picture.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.99

TOKYO GHOUL :re birth

Bandai Namco's TOKYO GHOUL [:re birth] is a standard gacha game with a popular anime/manga license slapped on top. All your favorite characters from the series can be found in the game, and they're displayed with visuals that combine 2D illustrations with 3D models, which makes for some very pretty graphics. The drop rates are on the lower side, but you can always reroll at the beginning to ensure you start out strong.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War plays very similarly to Star Wars: Force Arena. It's a MOBA and PvP duel card battler. As you make progress through the game's battles, you'll collect more and more character cards, upgrade your existing ones, and discover powerful and synergistic combinations. You can even take control of the battlefield in short spurts through the use of one of your powerful generals and their special abilities.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Brave Frontier: The Last Summoner

Brave Frontier: The Last Summoner is the sequel to gumi inc's Brave Frontier. It takes the hero collection gameplay and turns it up a notch since you can now have up to 25 heroes on your team at once. As you can imagine, battles can get pretty hectic. The art has been improved, though it now has a slight chibi style to it. If you dig free-to-play hero collection games, you'll probably want to give this a try, but reviewers so far are definitely not as pleased with this as they were with the original.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $299.99

