Today Amazon took the wraps off a tremendous pile of Echo and Alexa-related hardware. Chief among the standalone Echo devices are the redesigned Echo Dot, Plus, and Show, as well as a slightly mysterious invitation-based Echo Auto. As expected, they're mostly incremental improvements, with better and louder sound or added Zigbee hub functionality.
Amazon's Alexa is one of the most popular and widely used digital assistants out there, and now it has a whole new generation of hardware available for pre-order. Let's take a look at each individually.
Echo Auto
Amazon's bringing its personal assistant on the road with the new Echo Auto, affordably adding Alexa to your car via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio jack. An eight-mic array helps to pick up your voice over the noise, letting you ask Alexa for things like music, news, control devices back at home, or turn on an audiobook. Powered by either a 12V cigarette lighter socket or USB, the Echo Auto is driven by the Alexa app on your phone.
Curiously, the Echo Auto is only available by invitation for the time being, at a discounted pre-order price of $25. Interested parties can request an invite at the product listing on Amazon, with devices expected to ship later this year.
Echo Dot
Amazon has redesigned the Echo Dot. It's the same price as before, but now sports a bigger 1.6" driver (from 1.1"), a bit more power, and an updated design. Amazon thinks it should be 70% louder for the same $50 price.
Orders for that open today, with shipping happening next month on October 11th.
Echo Plus
The Echo Dot isn't the only hardware seeing a refresh. The Echo Plus model gets an integrated temperature sensor, "more powerful" sound via a bigger 3" woofer, and the same $150 price tag.
As before, it's still a Zigbee hub for all your smart home gadgets, but Amazon is expanding local functionality to ensure your smart lights and continue to work when the internet is out. This new Echo Plus won't be shipping until October 11th, but you can pre-order one now over on Amazon.
Echo Show
Amazon's new Echo Show is substantially redesigned, with 100% less front-facing speaker grille, and 3" more screen. It has dual, side-firing, cloth-covered drivers; an eight-mic array; Dolby-processed sound, 5MP camera, and a 1280x800 "HD" resolution display.
Other than the slight bump in resolution (the old model was 1024x600) it shares many specs with the previous version, including the Intel Atom x5-Z8350 CPU. The addition of a Zigbee hub is new, though.
Like most of Amazon's products today, it's available for pre-order now at $230, with an expected October 11th release.
For more details on these products, you can read Amazon's unfortunate reverse chronology of today's event, or peruse the relevant press releases just below.
Press Release
Amazon Introduces the All-New Echo Show—Better Sound. Bigger Screen.
Features an all-new design, upgraded sound, a stunning 10-inch HD display, a 5 MP camera, and a built-in smart home hub
New integrations with Hulu, NBC, and Vevo keep you entertained in the kitchen—just ask to watch live TV, stream videos or play your favorite music videos
Just ask to cook along with step-by-step recipe instructions, browse your favorite websites, and enjoy tens of thousands of Alexa skills
With the new video doorbell integration, you can easily see and talk to anyone at your front door
Stay connected to friends and family around the world with Skype calling, Alexa calling, and Drop In features
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 20, 2018-- (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Today Amazon announced the next generation of Echo Show: the all-new Echo Show has an immersive 10-inch HD display with crisp and bright visuals, a built-in smart home hub, and an upgraded speaker system that delivers powerful bass and stereo sound—and it’s still $229.99.
“Customers tell us they love the convenience of being able to ask Alexa to show them things,” said Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, AmazonAlexa. “Today, we’re making the voice-first, visual Echo Show experience better in every way by adding even more experiences to delight our customers—a dynamic and vivid display makes watching live TV enjoyable, new speakers for music and music videos, two-way doorbell video calling, simple set-up and control of smart home devices, Skype calling to friends and family, and all-new visual features.”
New Design and Improved Audio
The all-new Echo Show is completely redesigned with a vibrant 10-inch HD display that shows colorful, fresh, and compelling visuals. So, when you ask Alexa to show you the weather, watch a video or pull up your shopping list, the experience is even more delightful. The screen is complemented by dual, side-firing 2” Neodymium drivers, a passive bass radiator, and Dolby processing to deliver expansive sound with deep, powerful lows, and crisp highs, perfect for listening to your favorite music. Just ask to play Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and more—plus, with Amazon Music see the on-screen lyrics play along with the music.
New Entertainment Features
New integrations with Hulu and NBC will make live TV viewing and on-demand streaming available on Echo Show. Simply say, “Alexa, watch Good Morning America” to watch the news with your morning coffee, or “Alexa, tune to ESPN on Hulu” to catch up on your favorite sports team. Customers will also have access to music videos through a direct integration with Vevo. Simply say, “Alexa, play DJ Khaled music videos” and begin watching your favorite music videos on the high resolution display. In addition, you can use Echo Show with a Fire TV Recast to easily watch, record, and replay free over-the-air live TV programming available in your area.
The Perfect Sous-Chef for your Kitchen
Cooking with Alexa makes the all-new Echo Show even more useful in the kitchen. Simply ask Alexa for step-by-step cooking instructions from Kitchen Stories, Allrecipes, Epicurious, Food52, TheKitchn and SideChef. Once you have chosen a recipe, say “Alexa, let’s start cooking.” Alexa will then walk you step-by-step through your favorite recipe with visuals and videos; and there is no need to touch the screen with hands wet or dirty from cooking, you can use your voice to cue next steps in the recipe or set timers.
Video Doorbell and Built In Smart Home Hub
The all-new Echo Show will have a two-way talk feature that works with Ring and August doorbell cameras. When the doorbell rings or motion is detected by the security camera, just say “Alexa, answer the front door” to see and talk to whoever is there without having to open the door. Additionally, you can now have Alexa play a chime and make an announcement when someone rings your Ring and August doorbell cameras. You can also use Alexa Routines to play custom announcements when the front door camera detects movement or someone rings the doorbell.
With a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, Echo Show makes it simple to start your smart home. Just say, “Alexa, discover my devices” to automatically discover and setup compatible light bulbs, plugs and switches without the need for additional hubs or apps. Once set-up, ask Alexa to turn on the lights or use the touch-screen to turn devices on and off.
Even More Calling Options
The all-new Echo Show has a built-in, 5 MP camera that supports high-definition video calling and is great for hands-free calls to friends and family who have an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Use Drop In on supported Echo devices in the playroom, or check in on the living room to see if the dog is behaving.
Coming soon, customers can connect with even more friends and family around the world through support for Skype voice and video calling. Just say, “Alexa, call Jimmy on Skype” to reach Jimmy wherever he uses Skype.
“Skype calling with Alexa will allow customers to use their Echo devices to communicate hands-free with the hundreds of millions of Skypecustomers around the world,” said Gaurav Sareen, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft. “This new experience makes it even easier to connect with friends and family and we can’t wait for customers to try it out.”
Simple Shopping
Staying on top of your weekly shopping is easy with Echo Show. Simply ask, “Alexa, reorder coffee” and she will help you order your favorite blend. Need to build a list, just say “Alexa, add bananas to my list.” And, if you’ve got an important order on the way, Alexa will let you know when it’s arriving. Just ask, “Alexa, where’s my stuff.” For customers near a Whole Foods Market, as you think of items throughout the week, just ask Alexa to build your weekly order for pick-up or delivery.
Built-in Web Browser
Echo Show has a built-in web browser that can be opened by saying, “Alexa, open Silk” or “Alexa, open Firefox.” Once open, you can use the on-screen keyboard to type a URL and visit your favorite website. Like other browsers, you can bookmark your favorite websites for easy access.
Skills for the Screen
Tens of thousands of skills are available on the all-new Echo Show. Now, you can jump start travel planning and view destinations with Kayak, check your Capital One balance at a glance, play Who Wants to be a Millionaire, watch a real world sunset with EarthCam, turn any time into story time with Amazon Storytime and much more.
Amazon will also introduce visual Alexa Skill Blueprints for Echo Show, Echo Spot, and other Alexa devices with screens. With the Greeting Card Blueprint, you can create and share personalized greeting cards to celebrate birthdays, friendships, and other special occasions.
Pricing and Availability
Echo Show is still only $229.99. Echo Show will also have an accompanying stand that will allow you to tilt the Echo Show to adjust the viewing and camera angles for only $29.99. Both are available for pre-order starting today at amazon.com/echoshow and will begin shipping next month.
The all-new Echo Show joins the all-new family of Echo devices announced today. To learn more, visit: www.amazon.com/pr.
Press Release
Amazon Announces New Echo Devices—Add Alexa to Every Room and Your Car
All-new Echo devices make it even easier to add Alexa to more places in your home
Now, you can bring Alexa on the road with Echo Auto
New Echo companion devices let you see timers at a glance with a wall clock, add a subwoofer to your Echo devices, amplify or stream high-fidelity music to your existing home audio system, and add Alexa to your own speaker
New Amazon smart home devices offer more ways to interact with Alexa around your home—whether turning on or off your lights by voice with the Amazon Smart Plug or cooking with the AmazonBasics Microwave
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep. 20, 2018-- (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Today, Amazon introduced a new line-up of Echo devices, Echo companion devices, and Amazon smart home devices, making it even easier to bring the features and convenience of Alexa to any room and now, to the car.
New Echo devices include:
- All-new Echo Dot: The easiest way to bring Alexa into your home, now with a new speaker for louder and crisper sound, an updated fabric design, and still only $49.99
- All-new Echo Plus: A simple way to start your smart home with a built-in Zigbee hub, plus an upgraded speaker and a new design, and still only $149.99
- All-new Echo Show: An all-new design, upgraded speaker, a stunning 10-inch HD display, and a built-in smart home hub, plus all the glanceable features customers love about Alexa for $229.99. Read the press release: www.amazon.com/pr.
- Echo Auto: Bring the power of Alexa to your car, now available by invitation
New Echo companion devices include:
- Echo Wall Clock: Connects to your Echo device to visually enhance timers, alarms and reminders for $29.99
- Echo Input: Add Alexa to your existing speaker for $34.99
- Echo Sub: Add deep, rich bass to music playback on Echo devices for $129.99
- Echo Link: Connects to your home stereo system to stream high-fidelity music for $199.99
- Echo Link Amp: A 60W, 2-channel built-in amplifier to stream high-fidelity music to active or passive speakers for $299.99
New smart home devices include:
- AmazonBasics Microwave: A compact countertop microwave that connects to your Echo device to make cooking easier for $59.99
- Amazon Smart Plug: Control compatible lights, fans, coffee makers, and more for $24.99
“We want you to have access to Alexa everywhere—in your kitchen, in your living room, in your office, and now in your car or truck,” said Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa. “Today, we’re excited to expand the number of ways that customers can add Alexa to their homes and their vehicles, so they can use Alexa to make their lives more convenient and easy—whether it’s asking for the traffic on your drive home, checking your email in the morning, or simply saying ‘Alexa, good night’ to turn off your lights and lock your door.”
New Echo Devices—Access Alexa Everywhere in Your Home and Your Car
All-New Echo Dot—Now with a New Design and More Powerful Sound—Still Just $49.99
The next-generation Echo Dot (amazon.com/echodot) features a new fabric design and more powerful sound—and it is still the best way to add Alexa to any room. With an all-new curved shape and fabric finish, Echo Dot is available in Charcoal, Heather Gray, and Sandstone, letting customers easily mix and match. The new Echo Dot plays music louder with richer sound, all in a compact design. Put an Echo Dot in every room to ask for information or the weather, play your favorite music in a multi-room music grouping, set timers and alarms, and control compatible smart home devices.
All-New Echo Plus—New Design, Upgraded Sound, Built-In Smart Home Hub and More Ways to Control Your Smart Home—Still Just $149.99
With its built-in Zigbee smart home hub, the all-new Echo Plus (amazon.com/echoplus) makes setting up compatible smart home devices easy. Just say, “Alexa, discover my devices,” and Echo Plus will automatically discover and setup compatible lights, locks, sensors, plugs, switches, and more without the need for additional hubs or apps. Echo Plus now includes an embedded temperature sensor, so you can set temperature-based routines using other smart home devices. For example, when the living room reaches 80 degrees, Alexa can send a notification to your phone and turn on a connected fan.
With Wi-Fi simple setup, you can automatically connect compatible smart devices to your Wi-Fi network and Alexa in a few easy steps. All you need to do is power on the smart device and it will recognize and connect your device to your Wi-Fi network using a Wi-Fi password that you have saved in your Wi-Fi Locker. Wi-Fi simple setup is available with new Echo devices, the new Amazon Smart Plug, and the AmazonBasics Microwave.
Echo Plus has a larger 3” neodymium woofer and increased back volume so that the bass feels stronger and the mids and highs are clearer. It also features an all-new fabric design and is available in Charcoal, Heather Gray, and Sandstone.
Echo Auto—Available by Invitation for a Special Price of $24.99
Echo Auto (amazon.com/echoauto) is an easy and affordable way to add the power of Alexa to your car or truck. With an eight-microphone array designed for in-car acoustics and speech recognition technology, Echo Auto lets Alexa hear you over music, A/C, and road noise. The device is powered by your car's 12V power outlet or USB port, and connects to your stereo system through a 3.5 mm audio jack or Bluetooth connection. It connects to Alexa through the Alexa app on your smartphone and uses your existing phone plan to access a range of features such as music, navigation, calling, and more.
With Echo Auto in your car or truck, just ask Alexa to hear your morning news, listen to an Audible book on your commute, get the latest traffic updates, and more. You can also set a routine that turns on your lights when you pull into the driveway, set reminders to pick up your dry cleaning, add errands to your to-do list and check them off when they’re complete, build your shopping list or manage your calendar—all while your eyes stay on the road.
Echo Companion Devices—Enhance your Experience with Alexa
Echo Wall Clock – See Timers at a Glance—Just $29.99
Echo Wall Clock (amazon.com/echowallclock) helps keep you and your family organized at home. Use your voice to start a timer with your compatible Echo device and easily see how much time is remaining on your clock. The 60 LED ring can display multiple timers for cooking, countdown to a family event, and show visual animations for alarms and reminders to keep you on schedule. The 10-inch battery powered clock connects to your Echo via Bluetooth, automatically syncs to the correct time, and is a perfect companion for the kitchen, family room, home office, or any room in your home with a compatible Echo device.
Echo Input—Add Alexa to your own Speaker—Just $34.99
Echo Input (amazon.com/echoinput) lets you add Alexa to your existing speaker. Echo Input connects to your speaker through a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth, and features a four-microphone array so you can talk to Alexa from across the room. Echo Input is just 12.5mm tall, so it blends easily into every room. Unlike Echo Dot which has a built-in speaker, all audio is played through the connected speaker rather than through Echo Input itself. When connected to Echo Input, your speaker can be added to a new or existing multi-room music group. Echo Input will be available in black and white.
Echo Sub—Powerful Subwoofer for your Echo—Just $129.99
Echo Sub (amazon.com/echosub) is the first wireless Echo subwoofer for those who want to pump up the bass when listening to music on their existing or new Echo devices. You can connect Echo Sub to compatible Echo devices to create a 1.1 or 2.1 pairing for stereo sound. Plus, with the equalizer feature you can adjust the bass, mid-range, and treble of the pairing simply by using your voice. Just say, “Alexa, turn up the bass.”
Echo Link and Echo Link Amp—Stream High-Fidelity Music to your Speakers or Stereo System —Just $199.99 and $299.99
Echo Link (amazon.com/echolink) and Echo Link Amp (amazon.com/echolinkamp) are for music lovers who want to use Alexa to stream music to their existing audio equipment.
Echo Link is an audio component that connects to your high-fidelity stereo system to stream music services. Echo Link includes analog, optical, coax, headphone 3.5mm, and subwoofer line-outs; and analog, optical, and coax line-ins. It has a volume knob for granular control, an Ethernet port for reliable connectivity, and support for multi-room music through Alexa.
Echo Link Amp is Echo Link with a built-in 60W, 2-channel amplifier. Additionally it has left-right speaker binding post outputs to support wiring directly to passive and non-powered speakers.
Both Echo Link and Echo Link Amp can be controlled through the Alexa app or another Echo device in your home. Simply say, “Alexa, turn up the music in the living room,” to listen to tunes through your existing stereo system.
New Smart Home Devices
AmazonBasics Microwave—Now Simply Ask Alexa to Start Cooking—Just $59.99
The AmazonBasics Microwave (amazon.com/amazonbasicsmicrowave) is a compact countertop microwave that connects to your Echo device and makes cooking easier by integrating the simplicity and convenience of voice. Features include:
- Cook with your voice: With AmazonBasics Microwave, ask Alexa to reheat, defrost, or microwave for your desired cook time and power level. Plus, use a variety of quick-cook voice presets such as, “Alexa, microwave two potatoes” or “Alexa, reheat a cup of coffee” and the AmazonBasics Microwave takes care of the rest. Since Alexa is always getting smarter, new quick-cook voice presets will be added regularly.
- Never run out of popcorn: Now you don’t have to keep track of how much popcorn is in your pantry or worry about running out for family movie night. AmazonBasics Microwave is integrated with Amazon Dash Replenishment and with the Auto Popcorn Replenishment feature, can automatically reorder popcorn before you run out.
- The “Ask Alexa” button: When the built-in Ask Alexa button is pressed, your paired Echo device wakes up and will begin listening for a microwave command. Simply press and say “two minutes and 30 seconds on medium” and AmazonBasics Microwave starts cooking. With the Ask Alexa button, there’s no need to say “Alexa” or “microwave.”
In addition to offering customers a simpler way to cook, the AmazonBasics Microwave demonstrates how other device makers can use the Alexa Connect Kit to create smart home devices. The AmazonBasics Microwave is the first device built using Alexa Connect Kit and highlights how device makers can quickly and easily build smart devices with features and services customers want. The Alexa Connect Kit enables device makers to create high-quality, Alexa-connected devices easily, quickly, and economically, without managing cloud services or complicated firmware. Learn more about Alexa Connect Kit: www.developer.amazon.com.
Amazon Smart Plug—Just $24.99
With the Amazon Smart Plug (amazon.com/amazonsmartplug), use your voice to control your lights, fans, coffee maker, and more. The Amazon Smart Plug is the first Wi-Fi smart plug to use Wi-Fi simple setup, making it easy to start – and expand – your smart home with connected devices. All you need is a compatible Alexa-enabled device like Echo, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Sonos One, or even just the Alexa app on your phone to get started. From there, easily set a routine that turns your lights on at 6:00am and your lights off at 10:00pm; and with multiple Amazon Smart Plugs, you can control multiple outlets.
Availability
Echo Dot, Echo Plus, and Echo Sub are available for pre-order starting today and will start shipping next month. Echo Auto is available by invitation and will start shipping later this year.
Echo Wall Clock, Echo Input, and Echo Link will be available later this year, and Echo Link Amp will be available in early 2019. Customers can sign up today to be notified when they are available.
AmazonBasics Microwave is available for pre-order starting today and will start shipping later this year. Amazon Smart Plug is available for pre-order starting today and will start shipping next month.
The new devices announced today join the all-new Echo Show, Echo, and Echo Spot to create the Echo family of devices. Amazon also introduced new Alexa features that will roll out to Echo devices in the coming weeks. Read the press releases: www.amazon.com/pr.
