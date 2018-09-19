Xiaomi is looking to really flesh out the Mi 8 family. Joining the regularly-named one, the Explorer Edition, and the SE, the Chinese manufacturer announced the Mi 8 Lite and Pro. Yes, that means that we have five different versions now. But as always, both of these new phones pack insane value.

#Mi8Lite and #Mi8Pro make their debut today! Mi 8 Lite inherits the powerful photography and gaming experience from Mi 8 with a Snapdragon 660 processor, and Mi 8 Pro takes it up a notch with in-display fingerprint technology, also available in a transparent edition. pic.twitter.com/stg8UCUqEj — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) September 19, 2018

Mi 8 Pro

We'll start with the Mi 8 Pro, so here's a breakdown of its specs:

Specs CPU Snapdragon 845 Display 6.21" 2248 x 1080 OLED Storage 128GB RAM 6/8GB Cameras 12MP+12MP rear, 20 MP front Colors Sunset Gold, Black, Transparent Titanium

It's difficult to say where the Mi 8 Pro fits in since it's almost the same device as the Explorer Edition, though it lacks the 3D face authentication technology — it has an in-display fingerprint sensor and even comes in the semi-transparent colorway.

There will be two configurations available: 6GB+128GB for RMB 3199 (~$427 USD) and 8GB+128GB for RMB 3599 (~$526 USD). It goes on sale starting on September 21.

Mi 8 Lite

Coming in at a lower tier is the Mi 8 Lite. Here's what's powering this phone:

Specs CPU Snapdragon 660 Display 6.26" 2280 x 1080 IPS LCD Storage 64/128GB RAM 4/6GB Cameras 12MP+5MP rear, 24MP front Colors Aurora Blue, Sunset Gold, Midnight Black

The Mi 8 Lite comes in at a bit lower than the Mi 8 SE, making it the lowest-end of the bunch. Don't be fooled, because Xiaomi says that it inherits the photography and gaming performance of the Mi 8.

That also means it has a crazy value, with the 4GB+64GB coming in at RMB 1399 (~$204 USD), the 6GB+64GB at RMB 1699 (~$248 USD), and the 6GB+128GB variant at RMB 1999 (~$292 USD). The Lite will go on sale in mainland China starting September 25.