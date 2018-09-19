We got some hands-on time with Sony's new Xperia XZ3 at IFA late last month and walked away impressed. Now, the Japanese company's latest flagship phone has hit Amazon, and those who pre-order can get a pair of Xperia Ear Duo wireless earphones thrown in free of charge.

The Xperia XZ3 that Amazon is selling sports a 6.0" 1440p P-OLED display, a Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 19MP Motion Eye rear camera, a 13MP front-facing camera, and a 3,330mAh battery. It's the first phone to ship with Android 9 Pie, and it also has dual front-facing speakers, super slow-motion in 1080p, IP65/68 water resistance, and Qi wireless charging.

If you're planning on pre-ordering, buy from this Amazon link to get the free Xperia Ear Duo earphones (which are $279.99 on their own). Unfortunately, only the black color is available with the freebie; Forest Green and White Silver also cost $899.99, but the Xperia Ear Duo isn't mentioned in either listing.