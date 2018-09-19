Netmarble doesn't have the greatest reputation. Thanks to its heavy-handed use of free-to-play mechanics and plenty of expensive in-app purchases, a lot of shade gets thrown its way, and deservedly so. That's why the release of its latest gacha RPG is a bit of a rare occurrence, it's actually not that bad. After a lengthy soft-launch period Phantomgate: The Last Valkyrie is finally available on the Google Play Store, and despite the expected downsides of a title like this, there's a lot of fun to be had. So if you are a fan of 2D platforming and classic turn-based RPG battles, you're going to want to give this a gander.

Last year (almost to the day) I went hands-on with a soft-launch build of Phantomgate: The Last Valkyrie. It was clear the game leaned heavily on gacha mechanics, but thankfully its solid platforming gameplay mixed with classic turn-based RPG battles makes for an enjoyable experience. There's still plenty of issues to look out for, such as diminishing stamina tied to each fight, not to mention a wide range of in-app purchases that reach up to $99.99 per item. Luckily, for a lot of the gameplay, you can ignore these issues, which is why I recommend checking this title out so that you can make up your own mind.

The graphics are of course a big draw, and I have to give credit where it's due, as this is a great looking game. The gorgeous design is very fitting for something based around Norse mythology. Each stage is a sight to behold, and the 3D character models look great as they traverse the beautiful world.

Getting down to the nitty-gritty. There are over 300 companions to collect, and you can choose how to evolve each one into a powerful new form. Your job is to help unravel the story of the protagonist's mysterious past as you uncover an unforgettable and emotional tale, though I can't say much of it is very memorable. There are six separate regions to make your way through, and each one looks different from the last. Puzzles play an essential role in reaching these new zones, which gives the platforming a slight Metroidvania bend.

Despite the many downsides to playing a free-to-play gacha game from the likes of Netmarble, there is a lot to like about Phantomgate: The Last Valkyrie. The design is beautiful, the platforming is enjoyable, and the turn-based battles should be comfortingly familiar for any RPG fan. Think of this release as a free-to-play version of Child of Light, and you get the picture. It may not offer something wholly original, but it's not bad for what it is.