The last time we visited the LineageOS project, official Oreo builds for the Nextbit Robin, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, and other devices became available. In the two weeks since that post, even more devices are receiving Oreo, including phones from Motorola and Wileyfox.
Without further ado, here are the new additions to the LineageOS 15.1 Oreo roster:
- YU Yuphoria (lettuce), updated from 14.1
- Wileyfox Swift (crackling), updated from 14.1
- Wileyfox Storm (kipper), updated from 14.1
- Motorola Moto X4 (payton)
- Motorola Moto Z2 Play (albus)
A few of the above phones already have official Oreo updates, but it's nice to have custom ROM options as well. On a related note, two phones have been dropped from LineageOS 14.1 - the YU Yunique (jalebi) and YU Yureka / Yureka Plus (tomato). According to the build server commit, there is no longer a maintainer working on those devices.
Lineage just posted a changelog for all the changes since July 19. Here's the full list:
- Email app has received several improvements including, but not limited to:
- Support for more types of attachment
- Per-folder notifications
- Auto-sync for multiple IMAP folders
- Clickable links and phone numbers in emails
- Dialer has got a lot of new features:
- Call recording
- This feature is not available for all countries / devices. Remember that you are responsible for complying with any laws, regulations and rules that apply to the use of this functionality and any recordings it produces
- Call statistics
- Call recording
- Clock position can be customized (again)
- Devices with a notch do not support putting the clock in the center, but you can still put it on the left or right
- Updater now supports running A/B updates in the foreground, prioritizing them
- The “System profiles” tile is back
- Jelly can now optionally block all clear-text traffic, ensuring that all websites you visit are using a secure protocol
- Vendor security patch level is now shown in “Device info”
- It is now possible to customize the device hostname in developer options
- Data usage in the quick settings panel now shows the correct amount of used data
- .opus files are now supported in media players
- It is now possible to compile LineageOS 15.1 using the Windows Subsystem for Linux
- Keep in mind this is still experimental. You can find more details on our wiki
- September security patches have been merged (15.1)
- August security patches have been merged (15.1, 14.1)
Also, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 LTE (chagalllte) has been added to the Lineage 14.1 build roster.
