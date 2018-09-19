You're probably well aware of HQ Trivia, the quiz app that doles out cash prizes to winners of its scheduled trivia sessions. The app has been wildly popular, and creator Intermedia Labs wants to keep its hot streak going with another game show-inspired app: HQ Words.

Whereas HQ Trivia is similar to any number of other quiz games, presenting increasingly tricky multiple-choice questions, HQ Words draws pretty heavily from Wheel of Fortune's formula. Players will choose from a set of letters to fill in blanks, spelling out words that fit a broad description.

For each letter correctly picked, you'll net points. Three incorrect guesses will knock you out of the game. Like in HQ Trivia, live games will take place on a schedule, and the player (or players) with the most points by the end of a game will win a prize. HQ Words will launch in October.