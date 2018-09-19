Google Pay's expansion across the world continues in Italy. Seven banks are available from the outset, so if you're a member of one of them, just add your Maestro, Mastercard, or Visa card to the app and you're good to go.

Here are the seven banks:

  • Nexi (and partner banks)
  • Widiba
  • Banca Mediolanum
  • Boon
  • HYPE
  • N26
  • Revolut

Whether it's a credit, debit, or prepaid card, it should work with Google Pay. Also, Wear OS support is available, so if your watch is compatible, you can use that to pay at a terminal. While you're out and about shopping, just look for the Google Pay and/or NFC logos on the merchant's store window. Several websites will accept Pay, too.

Download the app from the widget below to get started.

Google Pay
Google Pay
Download QR-Code
Google Pay
Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free
  • Thanks:
  • Marco Simonelli