Welcome to Wednesday and another round of Android Police's thrice-weekly app sales roundups. Today's list is quite respectable and includes some very notable games, including the excellent Baldur's Gate II and several titles by developer Herocraft, such as Majesty. You'll find those in bold below.
Free
Apps
- Baby Piano $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Child Lock: Protect your children $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Quotes of the day -Inspiration Quotes daily quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- TChape $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gait Speed PT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- PowerAudio Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Seven Idle Dwarf: Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Back to Bed $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- GeoMaze $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Snake Block $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Animals Memory Game PRO 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kids ABC Tracing and Alphabet Writing $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Manoir $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Archery Physics Objects Destruction Apple shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math puzzle PRO 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Hunt for the Lost Treasure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Nixo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- iLOOK Icon pack : iOS UX THEME $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- MI97 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oil Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pure - Icon Pack ( Flat Design ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- CPU Widgets $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- G-NetTrack Pro $14.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Electron Config Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gym ACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Japanese: Speak Language, Grammar, Kanji Pro $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- CPU Monitor PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Plus Ultra (Programmable Graphing Calculator) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Meteogram Pro | Weather | Tide | Widget | App $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pro Card Counting Academy $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Poker Manager PRO $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screen Brightness Control $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Farm Frenzy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ice Rage: Hockey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Strategy&Tactics:Medieval Wars $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Subtract Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Tiny Band Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- EnbornX $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero Generations $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sparkle 2 $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SPACE HULK $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cosmonautica $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math up to 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Forgotten Forest Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Material Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Particles Shuriken $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Abstract Particles II 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cartoon Night Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
