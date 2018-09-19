Welcome to Wednesday and another round of Android Police's thrice-weekly app sales roundups. Today's list is quite respectable and includes some very notable games, including the excellent Baldur's Gate II and several titles by developer Herocraft, such as Majesty. You'll find those in bold below.

Free

Apps

  1. Baby Piano $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Child Lock: Protect your children $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  3. Quotes of the day -Inspiration Quotes daily quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. TChape $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Gait Speed PT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. PowerAudio Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Seven Idle Dwarf: Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Back to Bed $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. GeoMaze $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Snake Block $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Animals Memory Game PRO 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Kids ABC Tracing and Alphabet Writing $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Manoir $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Archery Physics Objects Destruction Apple shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Math puzzle PRO 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. The Hunt for the Lost Treasure $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Nixo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. iLOOK Icon pack : iOS UX THEME $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. MI97 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Oil Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Pure - Icon Pack ( Flat Design ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. CPU Widgets $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. G-NetTrack Pro $14.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Electron Config Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Gym ACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Learn Japanese: Speak Language, Grammar, Kanji Pro $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. CPU Monitor PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Math Plus Ultra (Programmable Graphing Calculator) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Meteogram Pro | Weather | Tide | Widget | App $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Pro Card Counting Academy $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Poker Manager PRO $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Screen Brightness Control $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Farm Frenzy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. FootLOL: Crazy Soccer $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Ice Rage: Hockey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Majesty: Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Strategy&Tactics:Medieval Wars $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Subtract Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. The Tiny Band Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. EnbornX $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Hero Generations $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Sparkle 2 $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. SPACE HULK $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Cosmonautica $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Math up to 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Forgotten Forest Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Dark Material Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. 3D Particles Shuriken $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Abstract Particles II 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Cartoon Night Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days