OnePlus has never ventured outside of the smartphone market, though it came close to releasing a smartwatch. This is now changing, as OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has announced that a TV product is in development.

"We want to bring the home environment to the next level of intelligent connectivity," Lau said, "To do this, we are building a new product of OnePlus’ premium flagship design, image quality and audio experience to more seamlessly connect the home. We call it: OnePlus TV."

No other concrete details were included in the announcement. The mention of "image quality and audio experience" indicates that this will be a self-contained smart TV, as opposed to a streaming box (like an Nvidia Shield). It's unclear what operating system will be used, but Android TV is probably a safe bet.