After launching in the US, Google Play Family Library started expanding and is now available in over 20 countries. The official list doesn't mention India, but if you live there, you may start seeing the Family option pop up in your Play Store. For some, signing up for it and making purchases on the account is a smooth process, for others though, an error might show up. The feature could be in its early stages of rollout, or it's possible someone pulled the plug very prematurely.

If you have a Play Store account in India, you should notice a new Family option under Account. Tapping to sign up and following the process to add members to your family should be straightforward. When it's done, you should have a new Family Library option in the Play Store's side menu, and any app or game you browse will tell you if it's eligible for Family Library. By default, all purchased movies and TV shows are eligible for sharing, but rentals aren't and neither are music purchases or IAPs. Books can be hit or miss, depending on the publisher.

However, it's possible that tapping to sign up doesn't get you anywhere. You may see an error stating that your country isn't supported and that you can't sign up for Family Library yet.

If you have a Play Store account in India, give it a go and let us know if it works for you. You can read more about Family Library in our previous coverage of the feature or on Google's Support pages.