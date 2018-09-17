Google's efforts generally have a US-centric slant, but not always. Users can now set popular Korean streaming service Bugs Music as the default music provider for Google Assistant. To change your default music provider, go to Settings in the Google app, tap Settings again under the Google Assistant heading, scroll down to Services, and tap Music. Bugs is listed in the "More music services" section.

In April, Google Assistant picked up support for streaming services Saavn and Gaana in India, and in July, users in the UK got the option to set their default provider to YouTube Music. It's good to see Google pay attention to the international crowd.