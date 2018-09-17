Anker's Roav brand may be best known for its dash cams, but its focus on gadgets for the car doesn't end there. The SmartCharge, a line of enhanced functionality car chargers are also well-regarded — and at the moment, you can get the SmartCharge F0, which doubles as a Bluetooth-enabled FM transmitter (hello, smartphone audio), for as little as $13 through Amazon with the coupon code VIVAFF22. Usually, it's $19.99 on Amazon, and it remains $23.99 on the Roav site. The deal lasts until September 30th.
Screen cap of checkout with coupon code.
While that's the largest reduction of the day, Anker's got a host of other products on sale through Amazon. Below are a few of note:
- Anker Ultra-Compact 24W 2-Port Car Charger PowerDrive 2 Elite — $9.99 reduced to $6.99.
Coupon code: ANKERCC2. Ends September 22nd.
- Anker USB-C to Ethernet Adapter — $22.99 reduced to $16.99.
No code. Ends September 30th, 10AM PDT.
- Anker USB-C to HDMI Adapter — $23.99 reduced to $17.99.
No code. Ends September 30th, 10AM PDT.
- Anker 2-in-1 USB-C Memory Card Reader — $12.99 reduced to $9.99.
No code. Ends September 30th, 10AM PDT.
- Anker SoundCore Pro+ 25W Bluetooth Speaker — $89.99 reduced to $71.99.
No code. Ends September 30th, 10AM PDT.
- Roav by Anker DashCam S1 with Full HD 1080p Resolution — $109.99 reduced to $89.99.
No code. Ends September 30th, 10AM PDT.
- Zolo Liberty Total-Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds — $98.95 reduced to $79.99.
Coupon code: ZOLOPRO7. Ends September 22nd.
Additionally, the accessory maker is planning even heftier discounts on cables and chargers beginning the 19th, including a 40 percent discount on the Anker PowerCore Speed 20,000mAh PD Portable Charger and 30W Power Delivery Wall Charger bundle, bringing it from $99.99 to $59.99.
