If you need a cheap phone, then this deal might be for you. Amazon has the Prime Exclusive LG Stylo 4 for just $209.99 right now, making for a nice $40 in savings (despite what the product page says, it's been $249.99 for a few months now).

LG's Stylo 4 is an unlocked budget phone with some features found on higher-end phones. It works on all four major carriers and has 32GB of storage, a stylus, a 3,300mAh battery, USB-C (with fast charging), a 6.2" FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 450, and 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras. Being a Prime Exclusive, it comes pre-loaded with several Amazon apps and lockscreen ads, which is the trade-off for the lower price.

$210 is not bad considering what you get with this phone. It's currently on Android 8.1 Oreo, too. If you or someone you know needs a cheap device, then this is worth considering. Just head over to the source link below to get started.