Do you need to catch up on episodes of Project Runway, or do you feel like bingeing American Pickers for a few hours? If so, you're in luck. A&E Networks has just published four new Android TV apps, each for one of its channels - Lifetime, FYI, The History Channel, and A&E.

All four applications have an identical interface, with a selection of clips and full episodes from popular shows. As you might expect, they all require a compatible cable login to stream the full library, but a few episodes/clips are available for free. You can download the apps from the widgets below.