Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live on the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have a fantastic port of a popular strategy RPG, a completely free CRPG with great art and classic turn-based gameplay, and a followup to VOODOO's Paper.io. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Games

Chaos Reborn: Adventures

Android Police coverage: Chaos Reborn: Adventures is a fantastic strategy RPG, but it will cost you

Chaos Reborn: Adventures is a premium turn-based tactics game in the same vein as X-Com. This is no accident, as X-Com's creator Julian Gollop headed this project. You can expect to find plenty of single-player turn-based content, along with a fantastic multiplayer mode for when you'd like to take on friends and family. Granted, the game is a little pricey for what it offers, but then again, it's rare to receive such a competent port for our OS.

Monetization: $10.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

Vampire's Fall: Origins

Early Morning Studio may not be a dev many of you have heard of, but that doesn't mean the studio doesn't make some great mobile games. Vampire's Fall: Origins is the sequel/prequel to the multiplayer RPG Vampire's Fall, and let me just say, it's much improved over the original. The art is now more in line with what you would expect out of a gritty CRPG, and the turn-based combat feels welcoming while remaining challenging. If you are a fan of classic computer RPGs, then playing through Vampire's Fall: Origins should make you feel right at home. Oh, and if I didn't mention, this is a completely free game to play, so make sure you don't miss out on this one.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Rocket of Whispers: Prologue

Rocket of Whispers: Prologue is a free mini companion piece for OPUS: Rocket of Whispers. It serves as a fantastic intro to the OPUS series since you get to experience what it was like for the main character to wake up in a post-apocalyptic winter-filled world. You will soon learn that you are destined to take part in an important mission, and the hopes of the world are resting on your shoulders.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Nella The Princess Knight: Kingdom Adventures

Nella The Princess Knight: Kingdom Adventures is a colorful and kid-friendly educational game from Nickelodeon. The game is designed for kids aged two and up, and it includes plenty of ways for your kids to improve their math skills, learn problem-solving, improve their motor skills, all while offering healthy role models. There are five separate mini-games to choose from, and there is a reward system for positive feedback.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hey Duggee: The Exploring App

BBC Worldwide already has a few Hey Dugee games under its belt, and I have to say they've all been great games for kids. Hey Duggee: The Exploring App is the latest to join the group, and it offers an enjoyable mini-game collection. There are six separate games to choose from, and they cover a variety of gameplay styles, such as matching skills, building your very own train set, working on motor control skills and observation skills, learning about the planets, and designing a treehouse.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Slightly Heroes

Slightly Heroes is a new first-person shooter for Daydream, so you will need a headset to play this. It comes from the same devs as Merry Snowballs, which was also a shooter, though Slightly Heroes has a more grown-up theme. You have the option to play solo against bots, or you can team up with friends. Matchmaking will be difficult since Daydream has a small install base, but if you know a few people who own a headset, then you should have an easier time finding people to play with.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Space Loops

Space Loops is a simple endless runner, but instead of swiping on the screen to dodge obstacles, you have to tap on the screen to latch a rope onto passing rocks. You do this so that you can swing yourself to the next rock, and higher and higher you must go. Just make sure to watch out for spikes and other hazards, because if you touch too many, you'll have to start over. The swinging mechanic works well, and I never felt too frustrated, though the gameplay can get pretty challenging the further you swing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Soccer Kick

Soccer Kick is a new game from VOODOO. It's all about kicking a soccer ball as far as you can. The further you kick the ball, the more coins you earn. These coins can then be used to purchase power-ups to kick the ball even further. If you choose to play for free, there are many advertisements to deal with. Luckily, if you would like to remove them, you have the option to do so through an in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.49

Paper.io 2

Paper.io 2 plays a lot like the classic arcade game Qix, but instead of worrying about a morphing set of lines that can kill you, you have to keep your eyes peeled for every other player that's vying for the top spot on the leaderboard. The gameplay is simple enough for new players to pick up immediately. Simply draw lines to create zones filled with your color. The more space you take up, the better.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Infinite Knights

Infinite Knights is a pixel-based turn-based RPG. Just like every other similar release on the Play Store, you get to climb a tower by pitting a team of adventurers against a never-ending gauntlet of monsters. If you fail, well, you'll have to start all over again with a new team as you work your way up the tower once more. If you dig classic turn-based RPG gameplay mixed in with slight roguelike elements, Infinite Knights is a solid choice, if a little familiar.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Cthulhu Chronicles

Cthulhu Chronicles is a choose your own adventure game that borrows from the setting of the famous tabletop RPG Call of Cthulhu. There are several investigators you can play as, and each has their own strengths, weaknesses, choices, and unique storylines. The game was developed in partnership with Chaosium Inc, so make sure you are ready to immerse yourself in one of the better interactive Lovecraftian Horror games on Android.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

HTR+ Slot Car Simulation

Slot racing used to be huge in the '80s. I remember as a kid seeing a set in a movie and knowing immediately that I had to have one. In reality, the sets were a pain to maintain. The slightest bit of dust on the track and the cars wouldn't make a proper connection, which basically meant you weren't going to be racing anytime soon. This is not a problem for HTR+ Slot Car Simulation. You can race anytime you like while enjoying the pleasures of simulated slot racing action.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Knights and Glory - Tactical Battle Simulator

Knights and Glory is a card-based hero collection game that lets you simulate large battles. There are dozens of cards to collect, and once you build out your army, you'll get to try your hand at plundering your enemies treasure. But beware, as your many foes will also be able to return the favor in kind by looting your valuables. This is why you always have the option to join an alliance. This way you can share each other's cards to better take on those pesky enemies, not to mention, fight for even bigger rewards.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $49.99

Man or Vampire

There is no doubt that Man or Vampire is a gorgeous looking game. The art design of this strategy RPG is unmatched on Android, and yet I am torn as to how much I actually enjoy playing it. Firstly, the translation is really poor. Grammar mistakes are hard to miss. Then you have the gameplay, which has solid roots, but sadly takes advantage of every distasteful monetization technique used in modern mobile games. This is a free-to-play title after all, and the devs surely want to make their money back, and then some. Still, if you dig gorgeous graphics and strategic gameplay, you may want to give this a try.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.49 - $89.99

Hovercraft: Battle Arena

Hovercraft: Battle Arena is an enjoyable 3v3 open arena PvP combat game. You get to collect, upgrade, and evolve your ships, and you can even design your own from scratch. There are plenty of themed arenas to fight in, and the physics-based gameplay means that blasting your enemies is more satisfying than it should be. Nothing beats the joy of watching your foes as they fall to pieces.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Omega Wars: Champions of the Galaxy

Omega Wars: Champions of the Galaxy is the latest Clash Royale clone to hit the Play Store. There are plenty of characters and spells to collect, and you can easily battle against opponents in 1v1 and 2v2 real-time PvP action. Like most free-to-play games of this sort, you can expect plenty of ways to merge your lesser cards, and there is even a unique augmented reality spectator mode.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

