WhatsApp has plenty of features, like group chat, video calling, multi-platform support, and more. One thing that has always been missing, at least on Android and iOS, is a dark mode. Fortunately, it looks like that long-awaited mode might finally arrive in WhatsApp.

I’m happy to exclusively give the good news: WhatsApp is finally working on a Dark Mode! It’s a dream 😍

There are many important secret references in recent updates! Be patient to see it out, hoping it will be FULL OLED friendly for Android phones, iPhone X and newer! — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 14, 2018

WABetaInfo regularly performs teardowns on new WhatsApp APKs, and he revealed on Twitter that there are references to a dark mode in recent versions. No other information is known at this time, but it's safe to assume WhatsApp will eventually be easier to use at night.