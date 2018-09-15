WhatsApp has plenty of features, like group chat, video calling, multi-platform support, and more. One thing that has always been missing, at least on Android and iOS, is a dark mode. Fortunately, it looks like that long-awaited mode might finally arrive in WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo regularly performs teardowns on new WhatsApp APKs, and he revealed on Twitter that there are references to a dark mode in recent versions. No other information is known at this time, but it's safe to assume WhatsApp will eventually be easier to use at night.