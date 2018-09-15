If you're a Gboard user who has recently been frustrated by your glide typing yielding a bungled mess, take heart: you're not alone, and you're not going crazy. Google has confirmed that it's aware of the bug affecting its virtual keyboard and is on the case. In the meantime, there's a simple fix that users may already have stumbled upon.

A number of Gboard users have emailed us about the glide-typing bug, which is not limited to any particular phones. Basically, affected users are seeing wildly inaccurate words and suggestions appear when using the keyboard's swipe-typing feature. Here's an example that got some attention on Reddit:

If you had this issue with Gboard and tried to force-stop the app or reboot your phone, good instincts. In its statement to 9to5Google confirming the bug, Google also said that taking either of those actions will fix things for good. (I'm a SwiftKey man myself, but when I switched to Gboard, I didn't notice anything funky on my Pixel 2 XL.)

Some folks are wondering if this is related to the recent battery saver bug that hit some phones running Android Pie, but this doesn't appear to be the case. Some phones that weren't affected by the battery saver bug are affected by the Gboard bug.

If you're afflicted by this issue, try force-stopping the app or rebooting your phone. Let us know in the comments section if that fixes things for you.