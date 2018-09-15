Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have quite a few interesting releases, including the alpha of the TOR Browser for mobile, a new sports and news app from Yahoo!, and Google's marketing ap FameBit. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last fortnight.

Android Police coverage: The Tor Project launches Tor Browser alpha on Android

The Tor Browser for Android is still a work in progress, as it's not feature complete with the desktop version yet, and there are a few outstanding bugs that still need squashed. That doesn't mean you can't use the new release as your preferred way to browse .onion sites on your mobile device, since this alpha works decently enough for something that is still under heavy development.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Android Police coverage: Yahoo releases app for viewing personalized news, sports updates, weather

This new Yahoo! release is designed as a general purpose app for customizable resources such as news, sports, and the weather. It's very similar to Google's latest News app, but of course, it's intended for those that prefer Yahoo. So if you don't mind getting your news from a company that doesn't take your security seriously, then the new Yahoo! app should provide your daily dose of info in a pleasant enough package.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Android Police coverage: Google launches FameBit marketing app for influencers on the go

Google's FameBit is a new tool that's useful for YouTube creators. It connects brands with people's channels so that their content will "reach the right audience and inspire action," whatever that means. Really, it's a service that connects marketers with YouTubers. It's clear the Disneyfication of YouTube has yet to be completed, and you better believe focused marketing is going to play a big part in that. No longer will we have to worry about hidden advertisements disguised as regular articles in our text-based media. Now we will all have to suss out whether or not our favorite YouTubers and their "opinions" have been bought and paid for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Android Police coverage: Google's new Blog Compass app brings Indian users tools to manage their blogs, track trends [APK Download]

Blog Compass by Google is a new tool for Indian users that want to manage their blogs on the go. It provides analytics, resources for good blogging practices, and post topic ideas based on trending searches and the content of individual blogs. If you happen to live outside of India and you want to give this app a try, you can always try sideloading the APK.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

New launchers pop up on the Play Store frequently, though most don't ever get popular thanks to poor craftsmanship or boring designs. Niagara Launcher is the new kid on the block, and I have to say I enjoy its unique minimal design. All of your apps are neatly arranged in a list on the right of your screen that is sorted alphabetically and available at all times. You don't have to swipe to access it. It's always there. This makes launching apps a breeze, even if you have a lot installed.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dave Hewitt's AdminControl is a straightforward app, and it may very well come in handy for all of you security conscious people out there. This app will disable your fingerprint lock screen while not interfering with any other app or function that takes advantage of the reader. This way you won't have to worry about losing the awesome functionality when you prefer a different method to lock your screen. It's simple, and it works. Can't get much better than that.

Paytm Money is another app that is only available in India, so if you live outside of the region, you will have to sideload the APK. Paytm Money is an investment app that allows you to place your money in mutual fund schemes. There are 25 supported mutual fund companies from India listed in the app, and you won't have to worry about paying commision fees when choosing who to invest with.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Samsung Áudio Acordes

Samsung Áudio Acordes is a Portuguese app from Samsung that is intended for those that live in Brazil. It is an app for visually impaired users that makes it easy to learn how to play the guitar. Reading braille is usually required for those that wish to learn how to play, but as you can imagine, Portuguese braille is kind of rare. That's why this app is so useful, as it affords those with visual impairments that happen to also speak and read Portuguese an intuitive tool so that they can use in order to learn how to play the guitar.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Mushroom Identification

Happimoji has been on a roll the last few weeks releasing a few different identifier app on the Play Store. This week we have Mushroom Identification. Now, I wouldn't trust this app to identify anything I would ingest, but for simple taxonomy and cataloging, it's terrific. The UI is easy to navigate, and the high-quality database that's maintained by scientists and collaborators from around the world ensure you'll get the best identifications possible.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Apex Wallpaper - HD,4K Backgrounds

Android Does is the developer of Apex Launcher and Fancy Widgets. The newest release from the studio isn't what you would at first expect. This is a wallpaper chooser app, and despite its simplicity, it contains plenty of beautiful pictures that range in size and resolution, which makes it great for the majority of Android users out there. There are over one thousand backgrounds to choose from, and every single one them is free to use.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

A&E for Android TV

A&E for Android TV is obviously a new A&E app for Android TV devices. The UI is easy to navigate on a large screen, and you'll find access to full episodes as well as exclusive clips and deleted scenes from your favorite A&E shows. You can use the app for free, but the majority of content will be locked behind a cable sign-in provided by your cable company. This app is only available in the US.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

HISTORY for Android TV

Hey, how about this. Android TV actually has a few apps this week, and HISTORY for Android TV is the second out of three. It too is easy to navigate on a large screen, and it provides access to full episodes as well as clips from all your favorite HISTORY shows. If you have log-in acess from your cable provider, you'll find a lot more access to the best content. This app is also only available for the US.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Fluid Navigation - Swipe navigation gestures

Fluid Navigation is a slick swipe-based navigation tool and app launcher. If you'd like to hide your stock navigation bar, you will need root or access to a PC, but once it's properly hidden, you can easily rely on this app for all your navigational needs. To trigger the app you'll have to swipe on the lower half of the screen, but this is useful since you won't have to worry about limiting your access to pull out menus within any of your apps.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.17 a piece

DC Universe - Android TV

DC Universe is the third and last Android TV app this week, and it offers something a little different than the previous two. You see, it's more a digital subscription service that gives fans access to exclusive content and experiences not available anywhere else. Basically it's an "everything DC Comics" app. It contains exclusive original shows, along with older content made up of animated movies, classic films, and TV shows. But that's not all, it's also a comic book reader, online store, and social media hangout. It does it all.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $7.99 - $74.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

WooCommerce

WooCommerce is an open source e-commerce plugin for WordPress, and as of this week there is an official app for Android. You will need a third-party plugin installed on your site to make this app work, so make sure to pick up the Jetpack plugin over here. Once you are all set up, you can use this app to view and manage your orders, track performance, and receive notifications that cover your store's activity.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ARMOURY CRATE

ARMOURY CRATE is a new tie-in app from ASUS that can connect to your PC so that you can easily monitor your computer's status and control your settings. You'll need to install Armoury Crate on your PC (which does not appear to be out yet) while also owning a supported device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

NVIDIA SHIELD TV

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV app functionally serves as a replacement for your Shield TV remote. You can control the mouse with a virtual trackpad, as well as enter text with your onscreen keyboard. There is even a d-pad, just like on the physical controller. You will need to be on the latest 7.1 update on your Shield TV so that you can pair the remote, though it does appear there are issues with this as some users are having trouble connecting.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Private Wi-Fi

Private Wi-Fi is a new app from AT&T that can transform any open Wi-Fi from unencrypted to encrypted by automatically creating a VPN as soon as your phone is connected. Sadly this tool is only available to AT&T Business customers with a participating unlimited rate plan. Those that can take advantage can expect to find near real-time threat detection that will alert you whenever a Wi-Fi vulnerability is detected, which sounds pretty useful.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Uno PlayLink

Uno PlayLink is a tie-in release for the PlayStation 4's UNO video game. This app serves as a remote that allows you to control the game without the need for a physical controller. When playing with a large group of friends, it makes a lot of sense to keep your cards close to your chest, which exactly what this app is intended for. You can view your hand on your phone without everyone else in the room seeing your cards.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs





Amigo X-Code Timer

Amigo X-Code Timer is a tie-in release for the co-operative real-time board game X-Code. Basically, this app is a digital timer, and it can be used as a replacement for the inaccurate sand timer included with the board game. Sound effects are used to alert the player when they are running out of time, which is pretty convenient. Try and find a physical sand timer that can do that.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

X-Wing Squad Builder by FFG

X-Wing Squad Builder by FFG is another tie-in release, but this one is for a tabletop game called X-Wing Second Edition. It's still very much a work in progress, and so far reviews have not been kind. It's functional, but some improvements would make for a better experience. The app is of course still helpful for building your squads, just don't expect a perfect experience.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Nimway

Sony's Nimway app works with the company's smart office solution. It's designed to help you find all of your available meeting rooms, locating your colleagues, and finding your way around large workspaces. Think of it as a smart guide for your office, and it's minute by minute happenings. Sure, you'll need to have Sony's Nimway service first installed in your office before you can utilize this app, but with all the tools you get, it may very well be worth it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

WTF App Of The Week

Selfie GO: AR Social Network

Selfie GO embodies just about everything I hate about mobile apps. It's "social," while also gamifying selfie-taking. It's like someone took Pokémon GO, but instead of capturing Pokémon out in the wild, you take selfies with perfect strangers. It's like Instagram isn't deteriorating our society fast enough, so someone had to top it with this goofy app. Of course, the entire thing hinges on requiring a massive amount of people playing for it to work, but hey, I'm sure the devs thought this through. If they keep releasing the same app with a different skin over and over, one of them is sure to catch on, and then it's smooth sailing from there.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

