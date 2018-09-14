When you buy a phone, you don't want it to fall apart even if it's a "budget" device. The Pocophone F1 costs a mere $300-ish and comes with top-of-the-line internals. Did Xiaomi cut some corners in the build to keep the price low? As usual, YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has sacrificed a phone to find out.

Despite the low price, the Pocophone has a Gorilla Glass screen. So, it won't scratch from normal use. The edge has a graphite coating that makes it feel like metal, but it's actually plastic underneath. The back is also plastic without the layer. That means something like keys (or a box cutter) could damage it.

The bend test is what everyone comes to see, and the Pocophone fares well. The device flexes to a somewhat worrying degree, but it comes through unscathed. Even some bending in the opposite direction doesn't cause any permanent damage. So it's cheap, plasticky, but durable. Not bad.