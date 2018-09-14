Article Contents
Another week is wrapping up, so let's breeze through one final round of app sales. Today's list is fairly small with a couple of games in bold that I think are worth checking out. Otherwise, enjoy your weekend.
Free
Apps
- Butt & Legs Workouts Pro - 99% DISCOUNT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sleep Bug Pro: White Noise Soundscapes & Music Box $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- AI Draw | Art Filter for Selfie $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- MMA Spartan System Workouts & Exercises Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- ISRYBOARD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The App - No more Difficult Decisions ! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Up Left Out $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Pet Robot Diggy : Rescue Diamonds Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hidden Numbers PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Think Tap Turn - Brain Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gears $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Runic Rampage - Hack and Slash RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gravity Quest - Magic Maze $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monkejs: Ice Quest $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Wallpaper for Asus Zenfone Series Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Interactive Christmas 3D HD Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- Origami Instructions Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pupil Distance Measure | PD Meter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Super Shortcuts Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ConstruCalc Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Do Not Disturb - Silent Mode Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Eagle IPTV Player Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Easy Voice Recorder Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Death Horizon VR $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Speed Snake vs Blocks (Pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cyboid $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Rivals $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Coloring For Kids: Learn to Paint & Color! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rush Rally 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Age of Civilizations Americas $1.85 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Strokes: Hidden Objects Finding Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Haunted Legends.The Undertaker $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Puppet Show: Destiny (Full) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Puppet Show: Lost Town $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roll Turtle $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Thrive Island - Survival $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Truck Simulator PRO Europe $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warhammer Quest $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Weird Park: Scary Tales. Hidden object game. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- World Keepers: Last Resort $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- PAINTING - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everyday Wallpaper Pro (Ad - Free) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
