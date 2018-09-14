Another week is wrapping up, so let's breeze through one final round of app sales. Today's list is fairly small with a couple of games in bold that I think are worth checking out. Otherwise, enjoy your weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. Butt & Legs Workouts Pro - 99% DISCOUNT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Sleep Bug Pro: White Noise Soundscapes & Music Box $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. AI Draw | Art Filter for Selfie $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. MMA Spartan System Workouts & Exercises Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. ISRYBOARD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. The App - No more Difficult Decisions ! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Games

  1. Up Left Out $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Pet Robot Diggy : Rescue Diamonds Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Hidden Numbers PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Think Tap Turn - Brain Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Gears $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Runic Rampage - Hack and Slash RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Gravity Quest - Magic Maze $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Monkejs: Ice Quest $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Wallpaper for Asus Zenfone Series Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Interactive Christmas 3D HD Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Origami Instructions Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Pupil Distance Measure | PD Meter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Super Shortcuts Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. ConstruCalc Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Do Not Disturb - Silent Mode Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Eagle IPTV Player Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Easy Voice Recorder Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Death Horizon VR $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Speed Snake vs Blocks (Pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Cyboid $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Age of Rivals $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Coloring For Kids: Learn to Paint & Color! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Rush Rally 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Sonya The Great Adventure Full $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Age of Civilizations Americas $1.85 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Dark Strokes: Hidden Objects Finding Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Haunted Legends.The Undertaker $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Puppet Show: Destiny (Full) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Puppet Show: Lost Town $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Roll Turtle $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Thrive Island - Survival $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Truck Simulator PRO Europe $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Warhammer Quest $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Weird Park: Scary Tales. Hidden object game. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. World Keepers: Last Resort $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. PAINTING - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Everyday Wallpaper Pro (Ad - Free) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days