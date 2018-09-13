KASA SMART™ BY TP-LINK® RELEASES WI-FI POWER STRIP, A SMARTER WAY TO CONTROL MULTIPLE DEVICES

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip can independently control 6 devices, charge 3 others

San Jose, Calif. – Sept. 13, 2018 – Kasa SmartTM by TP-Link®, a leading consumer smart home brand, today introduced the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip, a smarter way to control and charge multiple devices while at home or on the road. The new power strip also comes with ETL certified surge protection, which safeguards devices against sudden power surges that can occur during weather storms and cause irreparable damage to appliances. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip is available for order September 13th on Amazon.com.

“The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip is the latest innovation in the Kasa Smart lineup, making the dream of a smart home a greater reality,” said David Li, CEO of TP-Link Research America Corp. “For many, the possibility of a smart home may seem like a challenge, but the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip makes the dream attainable by giving you six outlets that can turn any product into a smart product. This means you can control any device from anywhere, monitor energy consumption and more, thanks to the Kasa Smart mobile app.”

With independent control of six devices and three USB ports to charge three others, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip is ideal for family rooms, home offices or small business, enabling you to power up electronics remotely using your existing home Wi-Fi network. There is no need to struggle with finding multiple outlets. You can simply plug all of your devices into one smart power strip and remotely turn them on from anywhere with the Kasa Smart mobile app.

You can also monitor the energy consumption of each device connected to the power strip through the Kasa Smart app. By staying in the know on how much power each device is using, you can turn off products that are consuming too much power, thus saving energy and better managing your electric bill.

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip is compatible with various voice assistants, enabling you to remotely control the power strip using voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant or Microsoft Cortana. Additionally, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip lets you set schedules for your devices so you can automatically turn on and off throughout the day. You can even group devices together and easily control them all at once.

Price & Availability

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip is available at Amazon for $79.99 USD.