

RIP.

The OnePlus 6T won't have a headphone jack, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei confirmed in an interview with TechRadar. The reason Pei gave is one we've heard before: saving space inside the device. That saved space, in this case, will be occupied by a larger battery and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Pei was enthusiastic that the removal of the jack wasn't just OnePlus following trends. "We're not doing it for the sake of doing it and because everyone else is. We believe now is the right time, as it'll benefit the majority of our users while keeping the downside low," he said, adding that the improvements to battery life afforded by the freed internal space will be "substantial enough for users to realize."

The majority of OnePlus users — at least 59 percent — already own wireless earbuds, Pei says. As for the rest? Well, there'll be a 3.5 millimeter to USB-C dongle in the box. Oh, and OnePlus is introducing two new pairs of Bullets earbuds: one wireless, which we saw an FCC filing for a few days ago, the other wired with USB-C. Everybody wins, I guess?