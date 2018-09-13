Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a fantastic old-school RPG, a heartfelt prologue to a captivating adventure game, an enjoyable endless runner, a Call-of-Cthulhu-based choose your own adventure, an odd tactical battle simulator, and a beautiful strategy RPG. Without further ado:

Vampire's Fall: Origins

Early Morning Studio may not be a dev many of you have heard of, but that doesn't mean the studio doesn't make some great mobile games. Vampire's Fall: Origins is the sequel/prequel to the multiplayer RPG Vampire's Fall, and let me just say, it's much improved over the original. The art is now more in line with what you would expect out of a gritty CRPG, and the turn-based combat feels welcoming while remaining challenging. If you are a fan of classic computer RPGs, then playing through Vampire's Fall: Origins should make you feel right at home. Oh, and best of all this is a completely free game to play, so make sure you don't miss out on this one.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Rocket of Whispers: Prologue

Rocket of Whispers: Prologue is a free mini companion piece for OPUS: Rocket of Whispers. It serves as a fantastic intro to the OPUS series as you get to experience what it was like for the main character to wake up in a post-apocalyptic winter-filled world. You will soon learn that you are destined to take part in an important mission, and the hopes of the world are resting on your shoulders.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Space Loops

Space Loops is a simple endless runner, but instead of swiping on the screen to dodge obstacles, you have to tap on the screen to latch a rope onto passing rocks. You do this so that you can swing yourself to the next rock, and higher and higher you must go. Just make sure to watch out for spikes and other hazards, because if you touch too many, you'll have to start over. The swinging mechanic works well, and I never felt too frustrated, though the gameplay can get pretty challenging the further you swing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Cthulhu Chronicles

Cthulhu Chronicles is a choose your own adventure game that borrows from the setting of the famous tabletop RPG Call of Cthulhu. There are several investigators you can play as, and each has their own strengths, weaknesses, choices, and unique storylines. The game was developed in partnership with Chaosium Inc, so make sure you are ready to immerse yourself in one of the better interactive Lovecraftian Horror games on Android.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Knights and Glory - Tactical Battle Simulator

Knights and Glory is a card-based hero collection game that lets you simulate large battles. There are dozens of cards to collect, and once you build out your army, you'll get to try your hand at plundering your enemies treasure. But beware, as your many foes will also be able to return the favor in kind by looting your valuables. This is why you always have the option to join an alliance. This way you can share each other's cards to better take on those pesky enemies, not to mention, fight for even bigger rewards.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $49.99

Man or Vampire

There is no doubt that Man or Vampire is a gorgeous looking game. The art design of this strategy RPG is unmatched on Android, and yet I am torn as to how much I actually enjoy playing it. Firstly, the translation is really poor. Grammar mistakes are hard to miss. Then you have the gameplay, which has solid roots, but sadly takes advantage of every distasteful monetization technique used in modern mobile games. This is a free-to-play title after all, and the devs surely want to make their money back, and then some. Still, if you dig gorgeous graphics and strategic gameplay, you may want to give this a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.49 - $89.99

