Ultimate Ears' Megablast speaker, by all accounts, sounds great. It's pricey, though, at an MSRP of $299.99. Back in April, we saw it going for $190, which was its lowest-ever price up to that point. Right now, it's even cheaper than that: just $175 on Amazon.

In his review, Richard praised the Megablast's sound quality and sheer volume, noting that the speaker can get "absurdly loud" at full blast. It's also water resistant (IP67), and works as either a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi smart speaker, with Amazon Alexa built in — reviews are generally pretty cool on the software experience, though.

The speaker is rather handsome as well, with a cylindrical design that pumps sound in all directions. It comes in some fun colors like Blue Steel and Merlot, but unfortunately, this price only applies to the Graphite Black model (other colors are below MSRP, too, but not by this much). Still, they all sound the same. Head over to Amazon now to grab yours.